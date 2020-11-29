Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who voices Andrew Scott’s daemon in His Dark Materials?

Who voices Andrew Scott’s daemon in His Dark Materials?

There's a surprise Fleabag reunion in this week's episode of the Philip Pullman adaptation.

Jopari and daemon

After a few teases in previous episodes, Andrew Scott finally made his first proper appearance in His Dark Materials tonight, starring as renowned scholar and shaman Jopari.

Advertisement

His introduction came via an encounter with Lin Manuel Miranda’s Lee Scoresby, but before the two get a chance to meet Lee first comes into contact with Jopari’s daemon, an osprey named Sayan Kötör.

And if you thought you recognised the daemon’s voice you may well be right – the part is played by none other than Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

This means, of course, a rather unlikely reunion for Scott and Waller-Bridge, who last appeared together as Fleabag and her season two love interest – the famed Hot Priest.

Scott first revealed the identity of his daemon back in July, while speaking on a panel at Comic-Con @Home, the online version of San Diego Comic-Con, and he seemed delighted to be acting alongside her once again.

17594079-low_res-fleabag

“I do have a relationship with my daemon – and I think this is the first time we’re revealing this, but my daemon is going to be played by somebody who is very close to me in real life, which is a young performer and a writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” he said.

“I’m really thrilled about that, because it’s all about companionship and friendship and loyalty, and that’s what I feel about Phoebe in my real life,” Scott said. “So it’s wonderful that that’s happening.”

Advertisement

The relationship between these two characters is obviously very different from that seen in Fleabag – let’s just hope it leads to rather less heartbreak…

His Dark Materials airs on Sundays at 8:10pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide

Tags

All about His Dark Materials

Andrew Scott
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
graze snack boxes

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get your first Graze box free!

Receive perfectly portioned snacks delivered straight to your door

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

James McAvoy as Lord Asriel in His Dark Materials episode 7 (BBC)

James McAvoy’s absence looms large over His Dark Materials – but is it actually a benefit for season 2?

paddington

His Dark Materials fans applaud addition of new “daemon” Paddington

Lee Scoresby (1)

His Dark Materials just made a big change to the books – and it was all the better for it

Dafne Keen Lyra His Dark Materials

His Dark Materials team finishes work on final episode of season 2