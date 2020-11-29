Who voices Andrew Scott’s daemon in His Dark Materials?

After a few teases in previous episodes, Andrew Scott finally made his first proper appearance in His Dark Materials tonight, starring as renowned scholar and shaman Jopari.

Advertisement

His introduction came via an encounter with Lin Manuel Miranda’s Lee Scoresby, but before the two get a chance to meet Lee first comes into contact with Jopari’s daemon, an osprey named Sayan Kötör.

This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sci-fi and fantasy newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

And if you thought you recognised the daemon’s voice you may well be right – the part is played by none other than Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

This means, of course, a rather unlikely reunion for Scott and Waller-Bridge, who last appeared together as Fleabag and her season two love interest – the famed Hot Priest.

Scott first revealed the identity of his daemon back in July, while speaking on a panel at Comic-Con @Home, the online version of San Diego Comic-Con, and he seemed delighted to be acting alongside her once again.

“I do have a relationship with my daemon – and I think this is the first time we’re revealing this, but my daemon is going to be played by somebody who is very close to me in real life, which is a young performer and a writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” he said.

“I’m really thrilled about that, because it’s all about companionship and friendship and loyalty, and that’s what I feel about Phoebe in my real life,” Scott said. “So it’s wonderful that that’s happening.”

Advertisement

The relationship between these two characters is obviously very different from that seen in Fleabag – let’s just hope it leads to rather less heartbreak…

His Dark Materials airs on Sundays at 8:10pm on BBC One. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.