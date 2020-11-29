Accessibility Links

Doctor Who: The Daleks are revolting in first Revolution of the Daleks trailer

The Doctor Who festive special sees the Doctor trapped while her friends battle Daleks - but why are they hanging out at Downing Street?

Doctor Who

Looks like we’re in for a very Happy Who Year, with a first-look trailer for Doctor Who‘s festive special (set to air on January 1st) promising explosive Dalek action and starry guest actors while Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor whiles away the hours in prison.

Introducing guest stars Chris Noth (returning as series 11’s Robertson), Harriet Walter and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett alongside the already-announced John Barrowman, Revolution of the Daleks, the new trailer promises excitement, exterminations and some serious deadly danger. And that’s based on just 60 seconds of footage…

Showing off the Daleks acting as Downing street drones, the “fam” taking on Robertson and rogue squid Daleks attaching themselves to their victims, there looks like there’s a LOT for us to enjoy this episode – even if the Doctor is apparently trapped for most of it.

And who doesn’t love a TARDIS base of operations full of post-its?

“Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned US screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain’s hottest young actors — just in the guest cast!” series showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a release.

“Put those together with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole (and Daleks! Did I mention Daleks!) — and you get a cast to be exterminated for. And things will explode. Promise.”

Based on what we’ve seen so far, he’s not bluffing…

Revolution of the Daleks
The November 2020 Doctor Who preview issue of Radio Times

For more Doctor Who hints and a guide to the new-look Daleks seen in the trailer, check out the new Radio Times on sale now, featuring exclusive chats with the cast and crew including Chibnall, Jodie Whittaker, John Barrowman and more.

Still want more? Check out our guide to the Doctor Who Christmas special to find out even more details about Revolution of the Daleks.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One on New Year’s Day 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide.

