Everything you need to know about this week's Graham Norton Show line-up, which includes Mariah Carey and Richard Osman.

Nothing beats a bit of Graham Norton on a Friday night, with his stellar line-up of celebs, live musical guests and quick-witted wisecracking.

Now in its 28th series, The Graham Norton Show has returned to the studio following last series’ virtual set-up, with some celebrities sitting in socially-distanced armchairs in person and others calling in via video link.

With the likes of music superstar Mariah Carey and Pointless presenter Richard Osman appearing on tonight’s instalment, these COVID-secure shows are bound to cheer you up as we approach the last weekend of full-on lockdown.

So, who can we expect to see on the BBC One show? Here’s everything you need to know about the guest on this week’s The Graham Norton Show (27th November).

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Graham will be joined in the studio and via video link this week by Mariah Carey, Nadiya Hussain, Tim Peake, Richard Osman and Gary Barlow, who’ll also be performing at the end of the night.

Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey will be swinging by the promote her Magical Christmas Special, TV chef Nadiya Hussain will be chatting about her new book Nadiya Bakes and British astronaut Tim Peake will talk about his autobiography, while Pointless presenter Richard Osman’s debut crime novel, The Thursday Murder Club, is up for discussion.

Take That’s Gary Barlow will also be dropping by for a chat with Graham before performing his new single Incredible.

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Singer-songwriter Gary Barlow will be performing his single Incredible.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

Graham Norton is back on the red sofa in his BBC studio for series 28.

Norton is chatting to guests both in-studio and remotely to abide by social distancing requirements.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 13th November 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

