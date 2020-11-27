When is Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special on TV? Contestants, judges and latest news

When Jon Courtney was declared Britain’s Got Talent 2020 winner last month, many fans were certain that they’d seen the last of the ITV talent show for the rest of the year, but thankfully that won’t be the case!

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent is set to return this festive period for a spectacular Christmas special, featuring some of the biggest acts and winners the show has seen over the past 14 series.

With Ant and Dec hosting the fabulous festivities and a number of the judges returning to the panel, the one-off Christmas episode is set to bring even more sparkle to your holiday viewing schedule.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special on TV?

ITV has not yet confirmed the exact date of the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special, but we know it will be airing on the channel at some point over the festive period.

Make sure to bookmark this page to keep up-to-date with any news as it comes in!

Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special contestants

The official contestant line-up for the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special has not yet been confirmed, however we know the show will be welcoming back some of the most memorable and talented acts from the last 14 years.

If we’re lucky this might mean anyone from Diversity to Susan Boyle, or maybe magician Marc Spelmann.

Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special judges

Returning to judge Britain’s Got Talent’s Christmas special will be Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, David Walliams and Ashley Banjo, who filled in for Simon Cowell’s during the live shows earlier this year after he broke his back in a bicycle accident in August.

Is there a trailer for Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special?

A trailer for the upcoming Christmas special has not yet been released, but keep checking this page for updates.

Advertisement

The Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special will air later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.