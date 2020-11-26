When is the first I’m A Celebrity 2020 elimination?

The campmates have spent almost two weeks in the I’m A Celebrity 2020 castle, and with the unrelenting trials, rice and beans diet and prescribed chores, we’re sure a few of them are wondering when the eliminations will begin.

The I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up has given viewers one of the most entertaining collections of contestants the series – which began on 15th November – has ever seen, with Jordan North and Jessica Plummer‘s hilarious reactions to Bushtucker Trials, Ruthie Henshall’s dance tutorials and the general camp camaraderie.

However, at some point said camp will face its first elimination so fans get ready to vote for their King or Queen of the Castle. Here’s everything you need to know about the I’m A Celebrity eliminations.

When is the first I’m A Celebrity elimination?

While ITV has not yet confirmed when the first campmate will be leaving the castle, the show’s eliminations typically begin on the second Friday of the competition.

Therefore, RadioTimes.com predicts the first elimination of the 2020 series will take place on Friday 27th November.

How do I vote in I’m A Celebrity eliminations?

ITV has not yet explained how elimination voting will work, however it’s likely that fans will be able to cast their vote for their favourite campmate to stay in the competition via the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! app.

The app gives registered voters up to five free votes per voting window.

I'm A Celebrity continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.