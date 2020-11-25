When is The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity on TV this Christmas?

The group behind the acclaimed West End show The Play That Goes Wrong is back for more festive frolics, as the company of ‘amateur actors’ put on a Christmas play where everything that could go wrong — lines forgotten, sets caught on fire, costumes stolen — happens in quick succession.

Advertisement

This time around the Cornley Dramatic Society are telling the Nativity story, with an opulent picture-book-themed backdrop that, of course, promptly falls apart and endangers the plucky players. And unfortunately for Mary and Joseph, the actors playing their trusty donkey have just had a huge falling out.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity on TV?

The half-hour Christmas special will air over the festive period this Christmas on the BBC.

Last year’s Christmas special aired on 23rd December on BBC One, so we can likely expect a similar date this year.

The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity cast

BBC

The Goes Wrong Show cast is made up of the original Mischief Theatre members (and a few new faces), and includes Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill, Henry Shields, Henry Lewis, Dave Hearn, Bryony Corrigan, Chris Leask, and Jonathan Sayer, each playing an amateur actor.

Shields, Lewis and Sayer are the series co-writers.

The Goes Wrong Show: The Nativity plot

BBC

Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society returns to BBC One this Christmas for another festive special – and this time they’re telling the greatest story ever told (or at least attempting to).

The group of ‘amateur actors’ do their darnedest to give the audience a serious performance full of gravitas, but, judging from BBC stills of the episode, it seems that no matter what they do, disaster is bound to befall them – including what looks like Angel Gabriel setting a piano on fire, and the Three Wise Men soldiering on despite their distinct lack of trousers (for that particular prank, blame the donkey).

The troupe’s previous Christmas high-jinks have included a special version of Peter Pan in December 2016, and A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong, guest-starring Sir Derek Jacobi and the late Dame Diana Rigg, which was released the following Christmas.

The group’s six-part series aired weekly from December 2019, also kicking off with a festive special.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.