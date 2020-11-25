When will the SM:TV Live special air? Cat Deeley, Ant and Dec reunion details

Presenters Cat Deeley, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have all moved on to do big things since they left SM:TV Live 19 years ago. However, they’ll be looking back on some of the children’s show’s best moments in an ITV special this Christmas.

Advertisement

From Wonky Donkey and the Postbag dance, to their parody of Friends and the Pokemon Rap, Cat, Ant and Dec will be chatting about the three memorable years they hosted the series in The Story of SM:TV Live on ITV.

Here’s everything you need to know about ITV’s upcoming SM:TV Live reunion.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When will the SM:TV Live special air?

While ITV has not yet confirmed an official release date for the SM: TV Live special, Ant and Dec confirmed they’d already filmed the one-off episode back in September.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Dec said: “There’s definitely an SM:TV reunion. We’ve filmed a show looking back at the story of SMTV and how it came about. That’s going to be on later in the year. We’ve recorded that already.”

Meanwhile, Cat Deeley confirmed to Chris Moyles on Radio X in August that the show is scheduled to air at “the end of the year”, so we can expect to see the SM: TV reunion land on our screens around Christmas time.

What will happen in the SM:TV Live special?

During the special, the three hosts will be reuniting once again on a recreation of the SM:TV Live set to scour the late ’90’s archives for the show’s best bits from their three year run.

Speaking to Lorraine in November, Deeley revealed that they went back to the studio in which SM:TV was filmed and said: “We sat down on the couch together and instantaneously the chemistry was still there, and we made each other laugh and we made each other cry.”

While, a month earlier, Ant and Dec shared a first-look of the reunion, alongside a picture of the three hosts back when the show was on ITV.

“Excited? #reunion,” they captioned the side-by-side pictures.

As for celebrity guests, Steps’ Claire Richards and Ian ‘H’ Watkins, who hosted the show alongside Tess Daly at one point, told Heatworld in September that they’re also involved in the documentary.

“It’s not a reunion, it’s a documentary. It’s not an actual SM:TV show,” Claire said, with H adding: “It’s more of a ‘we love SM:TV’ thing; a trip down memory lane.”

Who presented SM: TV Live?

ITV’s SM:TV Live saw many different presenters over the five years it ran, with Ant & Dec and Cat Deeley hosting the first series until 2001, when Tess Daly and Hollyoaks actor James Redmond took over.

Over the years, Steps members Ian ‘H’ Watkins and Claire Richards presented the kids’ show, as did Big Brother’s Brian Dowling, comedian Des Clarke, presenter Shavaughn Ruakere and In for a Penny’s Stephen Mulhern.

Advertisement

The Story of SM:TV Live will air on ITV later this year. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.