Great British Bake Off winner Peter reveals stressful bake which ‘gives him nightmares’

Considering he nabbed star baker and came first on the technical twice, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins breezed through the competition.

Advertisement

In fact, when most of his fellow contestants were vowing never to eat chocolate again and having meltdowns over melting ice cream cakes, the Scottish student was happily pulling off some of the most complex bakes in the series – the occasional “Jeepers creepers!” notwithstanding.

But, speaking on BBC Radio Two’s Breakfast show this morning, Peter revealed the one bake that really made him question his abilities.

“It was in the quarter final, it was just my bane throughout the entire process, and that was the jelly cake,” he said. “I’m so proud that I managed to get a standing up jelly cake out, but that one still gives me nightmares everyone once in a while.”

The Christmas-themed jelly showstopper he produced for dessert week almost cost him his place in the competition, so it’s no wonder he was a bit shaken by it.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As for how he celebrated his historic win – he is the youngest Bake Off winner since the series began and the first Scottish winner – Peter said it was “quite relaxed”.

“It was a shame that we couldn’t do a big party… but we had a lovely time, the four of us in the flat, nice and chilled out. I made a cake. We ate that alongside it. It was a really lovely time.”

The final, which attracted 9.2 million viewers, was a close call between Peter and fellow contestant Dave, whose redemption cake ultimately didn’t quite cut it.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.