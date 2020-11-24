When are the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas specials on? Air dates, line-up and latest news

The BBC has announced that two new Celebrity MasterChef specials will screen over the Christmas period – featuring the return of some popular celebrity contestants from previous editions of the beloved cookery competition.

In all eight of the most memorable celebrities from series past will attempt to impress John Torode and Gregg Wallace all over again with a range of Yuletide-themed culinary tasks.

Those tasks are set to include a festive twist on the infamous Invention Test and a Pairs Test that sees them cook some seasonal staples.

Finally, they’ll be tasked with cooking a two-course meal – in one episode an Ultimate Christmas Dinner using well-known seasonal ingredients and in the other an alternative Christmas dinner cooking, what they’d really like to eat over the festive period.

Read on for everything you need to know about the specials – including which celebs are taking part.

When does Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special screen on TV?

Exact dates have not been confirmed at this stage but both episodes will screen over the Christmas period – we’ll update this page when we get more precise details.

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special line-up

One episode sees broadcaster and journalist Janet Street-Porter, actor Christopher Biggins, broadcaster Dev Griffin and TV personality Vicky Pattison return to the kitchen.

The other welcomes Strictly Come Dancing judge, choreographer and director, Craig Revel Horwood, entrepreneur and TV presenter Amar Latif, actress Crissy Rock and entrepreneur, businessman and TV personality Spencer Matthews.

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas special judges

Usual judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be on hand to run the rule over all the festive dishes.

Who won Celebrity MasterChef 2020?

Broadcaster, author, and YouTube personality Riyadh Khalaf was crowned the winner in the 2020 edition of the show, beating stiff competition in the form of Sir Matthew Pinsent and Sam Quek in the final. Perhaps we’ll see him back for a festive special in the future?

