David Walliams has created two more ‘After Ever After’ festive specials, beginning where fairytales end and imagining the untold aftermath of the ‘happily ever after’ endings we all know.

Following the success of last year’s Cinderella: After Ever After, the latest special envisages a world where the giant from Jack and the Beanstalk didn’t die at the end of the story, but survived (with mild concussion), and ended up befriending young Jack.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sky One’s Christmas comedy special Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After.

When is Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After on TV?

The special 60-minute episode airs this Christmas on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV.

Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After, which was filmed back-to-back with Jack and the Beanstalk, will air sometime in 2021.

Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After cast

Sky

David Walliams (who previously played Prince Charming in Cinderella: After Ever After) will play the Giant, while Sheridan Smith (Cilla) plays The Woman with No Name, the self-proclaimed greatest giant-killer in the village. Smith will also play the Witch in Hansel and Gretel: After Ever After.

The Inbetweeners’ Blake Harrison also stars as Dodgy Dave, a dodgy market stall trader who sold Jack the magic beans.

Further cast includes Jocelyn Jee Esien who plays Pat, Ashley McGuire as Mayoress, Daniel Rigby as the Baker, and Eddie Karanja as Jack.

Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After plot

Just as in last year’s Cinderella: After Ever After, the episode starts where the fable ends – and this time focuses on the unlikely friendship between Jack and the Giant, and their attempts to outsmart the ‘baddie’ of our tale, The Woman with No Name.

The synopsis reads: “We all thought Jack had put an end to the Giant but guess what? The Giant is concussed but very much alive and stuck on earth with no way back to his house in the sky. Jack must think on his feet and outsmart the angry villagers to get the giant home. Along the way, both characters discover their inner self belief and overcome their fears to help one another.”

David Walliams said: “I often wondered what happened to Jack after ever after, so I decided to write a sequel because I can’t stop writing books! This is a star-studded festive treat – a comedy sequel to one of the best loved English fairy tales. I am delighted to be playing the Giant, alongside some of the biggest names in British TV.”

Sheridan Smith added: “This is a brilliantly funny piece and I’m so excited to be working with David again. My part ‘The Woman with No Name’, is a really fun part and like every baddie, she gets her comeuppance in the end! After the year we’ve had it’s the perfect story for Christmas that the whole family can enjoy together.”

