Strictly’s Ranvir Singh says “very intimate” dances have “taken a bit of getting used to”

Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh has been going from strength to strength on Strictly Come Dancing in recent weeks.

Her impressive Argentine Tango in last night’s show saw her come joint second in the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, making amends for her slightly more disappointing score last week.

And the presenter says that the Strictly process has taken some getting used to, especially considering the intimate nature of some of the dances.

“It’s totally surreal,” she recently told The Mirror. “I don’t feel like myself when I’m out on the stage. It’s taking some getting used to.”

She added, “I feel very, very lucky to be part of the show. But it’s a very peculiar feeling, standing in front of the judges and hearing their comments and scores. I can’t believe it’s my life sometimes.”

Ranvir has been paired with professional Giovanni Pernice for the series, and she was full of praise for her partner – who she described as “sizzling.”

But she admits that ensuring all the dances seem romantic is something she’s had to adapt to, saying that some of the things she has to do as part of the routines can often be a little embarrassing.

“You’ve got to be game when you take part in Strictly,” she said. “You can’t do things halfheartedly. I admit, it doesn’t come easily. You have to break down some of your own barriers and do things that can feel embarrassing at first.

“It’s very intimate. Then your face is right in their face. It’s taken a bit of getting used to.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday and Sunday evenings.