The Chase smashes records with 4.9 million viewers for new Chaser Darragh Ennis’ debut

The Chase newcomer Darragh Ennis‘ first episode yesterday saw the quiz show break records, drawing the most viewers of any daytime show this year, not including news, coronavirus briefings and sport.

Advertisement

A massive 4.9 million viewers tuned in to watch the new Chaser’s debut, also beating The Chase’s own all-time record, which was set the day before as anticipation mounted for his appearance.

Both Wednesday and Thursday, more than a third of TV viewers tuned into The Chase.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Darragh joins the line-up of Chasers having competed as a contestant on the series back in 2017.

He previously took on Paul Sinha, but wasn’t able to take home the prize money with his team.

As is customary, he’s been given an intimidating nickname by host Bradley Walsh, who yesterday introduced fans to Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis.

On the subject of joining the long-running quiz show, Ennis said: “I’m so pleased to be the sixth Chaser. It’s brilliant to be on such an amazing quiz team, and so much fun working with Bradley Walsh. It’s such an exciting opportunity and I can’t wait to take on more contestants!”

Bradley added: “Another Chaser? ANOTHER CHASER? That’s another person cleverer than me on The Chase. I must have words with the producers. But I can’t wait to educate Darragh on the important things in life; custard creams, cowboy films and real ale.”

Advertisement

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.