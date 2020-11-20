I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up – all the confirmed contestants

The latest season I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is well underway now with the traditional bonus campmates (this year being Ruthie Henshall and Russell Watson), already in place and getting into the thick of things.

The trials are just as much fun as we would expect with poor old Jordan North taking part in every single one of them so far- and being wound up by a cheeky Shane Richie who was armed with pebbles and a finger to pull.

The campmates are, so far, all getting along too, with no arguments to report. They were even nice about Russell tricking them into getting Shakespeare’s first name wrong for some all-important custard creams, before they found out he and Ruthie had been tasked with sabotaging them with the help of the creepy Jester.

The full line up this year consists of Bev Callard, AJ Pritchard, Vernon Kay, Hollie Arnold, Mo Farah, Jordan, Giovanna Fletcher, Victoria Derbyshire, Shane along with the two late arrivals.

I’m A Celebrity filming location changed for 2020, and the show has had to move to Wales this year due to COVID restrictions and we have to admit to not missing the jungle as much as we thought!

But, while we continue to get to know our celebrities more and more every day, read on to find out everything you need to know about this year’s contestants and we’ll keep you up to date if there are anymore new arrivals coming to camp.

I’m A Celebrity new arrivals

Russell Watson

ITV

Age: 53

Instagram: @officialrussellwatson

Twitter: @russellthevoice

Job: Classical singer

Russell Watson was announced as one of two late entries into I’m a Celebrity 2020. The operatic tenor has been a popular personality ever since he sang God Save the Queen at the Rugby League Challenge Cub Final at Wembley Stadium in 1999. The way he survived two brain tumours in 2006 and 2007 and fought back to full health has endeared him to the nation. He was also the voice behind the theme tune for all four seasons of Star Trek: Enterprise.

Ahead of his entry into the castle, Russell said: “I am excited about going on this show especially as I have spent most of the year not doing what I normally would do!”

That pattern will definitely continue with his first day on the show as he and fellow late arrival Ruthie Henshall will join the group after they have to suffer through a trial.

Ruthie Henshall

ITV

Age: 53

Instagram: @ruthiehenshallofficial

Job: Musical theatre star

Ruthie Henshall has been a star of the West End for decades but, with theatres closed across the country, now is as good a time as ever for the actress to take part in a show like I’m a Celebrity, not that she’s really prepared for the experience.

The Olivier Award-winner is starred in innumerable musical in theatre land, including Chicago, Cats, Les Miserables, Billy Elliot the Musical, Peggy Sue Got Married and Marguerite.

The mum of two is excited about the prospect of three weeks in the castle, but says she’s scared of the dark, confined spaces and anything that can crawl fast.

Original I’m A Celebrity campmates

Shane Richie

ITV

Age: 56

Occupation: Former EastEnders actor

Twitter: @realshanerichie

Instagram: @theshanerichie

The ever-popular Shane Richie has played former Queen Vic landlord Alfie Moon on the BBC One soap EastEnders in three stints between 2002 and 2019 and also appeared in a spin-off series Kat & Alfie: Redwater, co-starring Jessie Wallace.

A regular panto star, Shane has also presented a number of game shows for the BBC, including Decimate and Reflex.

Ahead of his appearance on the show, the actor admitted he was a little nervous to meet his camp mates, saying he was nervous in case the group don’t get long.

Phobias: “Human faeces. If I see one, it is over! I am hoping the camp toilet will be enclosed.”

Jordan North

ITV

Age: 30

Occupation: BBC Radio 1 DJ

Twitter: @jordannorth1

Instagram: @jordannorth1

Jordan North is nicknamed the “supply teacher” at the BBC radio station and is considered to be a likeable, down-to-earth Lancashire lad with a strong line in self-deprecating humour which has helped his podcast, Help I Sexted My Boss, become a hit.

Jordan also worked on the drive-time show at Rock FM in Lancashire where he was twice nominated for Radio Presenter of The Year at the Commercial Arqiva Radio Awards (2015 and 2016), which led to freelance presenting at Radio 1.

Jordan is destined to be one of the more comical contestants in this year’s I’m a Celebrity line-up, although we wonder how long the good humour will hold up in the cold, spartan conditions expected in this year’s series.

It seems Jordan has gone to extreme lengths to prepare himself for the series, admitting he has taken measures to ensure he looks good in the castle. “I bought some new shorts from Topman, to wear in the jungle shower, and I got my chest and back waxed,” he told and other press.

Phobias: "It's just easier to say what I am not scared of. I have so many phobias!"

Victoria Derbyshire

Age: 52

Occupation: BBC journalist and presenter

Twitter: @vicderbyshire

Instagram: @vicderbyshire

The former host of the Victoria Derbyshire Show was recently spotted by The Sun heading into a rumoured photoshoot for the upcoming series alongside other celebrities expected to take part. She was the host of a daily morning current affairs talk show on BBC Two until it was cancelled after the first lockdown.

Victoria has also hosted Panorama, Newsnight and was the morning show presenter on Radio 5Live for many years.

The presenter isn’t scared of I’m A Celebrity’s trials, explaining she has gone through much worse in her life after battling breast cancer in 2015.

Phobias: “I am not a fan of spiders or confined spaces and I don’t know what I am going to be like when I get there!”

Vernon Kay

Age: 46

Occupation: Radio and TV presenter

Twitter: @vernonkay

Instagram: @vernonkay

The versatile presenter from Bolton has had a diverse career in front of the camera, hosting All Star Family Fortunes, Splash! and Beat the Star. Vernon Kay was also a host on BBC Radio 1 for many years. Most recently Vernon has been presenting Formula E motor racing.

Ahead of his stint in the castle, Vernon had a word of warning from his pal Paddy McGuinness who said he will “spend a fortune” to make sure Vern does the very worst trials. Ouch!

Phobias: “I don’t like being confined underwater!”

Sir Mo Farah

Age: 37

Occupation: Middle and long-distance champion runner

Twitter: @mo_farah

Instagram: @gomofarah

The champion athlete, who won double gold at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, was reported to be isolating last week ahead of his appearance on the show and is apparently a big fan of the show.

Mo Farah was born in war-torn Somalia but moved to London at the age of eight to join his father after first escaping via Djibouti.

“It’s his first foray into reality TV so he’s a bit nervous about the challenges and will miss his family,” a TV insider told The Sun. “But he thinks it’ll be an amazing experience and the opportunity of a lifetime. It’s a massive coup for producers to bag Mo for the series. Everyone’s really excited about the signing and think he’ll be a hit with viewers.”

Mo admitted he has one major worry ahead of his time on I’m A Celebrity 2020, and it’s not the Bushtucker Trials.

“I think it’s weird to have the camera on you 24/7 no matter what – that’s the nerve wracking part!” he told us. “Whatever you’re doing, going toilet, taking a shower, the camera will be on you.”

Phobias: “Any animal that moves!”

Hollie Arnold

Age: 26

Occupation: Champion Paralympian athlete

Twitter: @holliea2012

Instagram: @holliearnold8

Hollie Arnold first competed at the Paralympics in Beijing in 2008 at the age of 14. The Grimsby-born javelin thrower eventually won gold in the F46 javelin event at the Rio Paralympics in 2016.

“Strong minded” Hollie is hoping she won’t clash with her campmates but she does accept it will be hard living in such an enclosed space. “I’m not going to fly off the handle, but I’m sure there’s bound to be some sort of mishap in the camp you know when you’re living together 24/7 which could potentially three weeks,” she explained. “I’m just going to be me and hopefully I don’t set anyone off or vice versa.”

Phobias: “Spiders.”

Jessica Plummer

ITV

Age: 28

Occupation: Former EastEnders actress and singer

Instagram: @jessicakate_plummer

Jessica Plummer has only recently left her dramatic role playing abused wife Chantelle Atkins in EastEnders.

The actress played Chantelle Atkins from March 2019 until she was killed by husband Gray in September this year. Jessica is also a former member of the girl group Neon Jungle, who had a top 10 album in 2014.

Unluckily for Jessica, ghosts in the castle are the least of her worries as she has quite the list of fears.

“I don’t even like ants,” she admitted. “When I sit down for a picnic in the park and an ant is crawling on me it freaks me out. I don’t like spiders, I don’t like a lot of things. I just like being clean and warm and safe!” Good luck, Jessica!

Phobias: “Arachnophobia, fear of heights – just about every phobia!”

Beverley Callard

Age: 63

Occupation: Coronation Street actress

Twitter: @beverleycallard

Instagram: @beverleycallard

Beverley Callard has been entertaining ITV viewers as Corrie’s Liz McDonald for decades now, so it’s no surprise that I’m A Celebrity bosses were keen to have Beverley on the show. The popular actress left the ITV soap late last year, but is expected to return to the cobbles in the future.

Tough Beverley is keen to take on as many challenges as possible, but unfortunately a hip operation means there’s one she will be ruled out of: bungee jumping.

“I don’t want to be thought of as a wuss, definitely not!” she told press including RadioTimes.com. “That would drive me insane. I can walk I can go upstairs, I can do everything. I have not missed one physio session. I’ve done hydrotherapy. I’ve worked my socks off to be here! So I’m not gonna quit.”

Phobias: “Ghosts and insects.”

AJ Pritchard

ITV

Age: 26

Occupation: Professional dancer

Twitter: @aj11ace

Instagram: @aj11ace

AJ Pritchard pulled out of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing at the 11th hour, having already been announced for the 2020 show. He said he wanted to concentrate on other opportunities, including presenting jobs with his brother, Love Island star Curtis.

AJ admitted that he would be rubbish at the Bushtucker trials. Speaking on Channel 4’s The Steph Show, he said, “Well, let me put it like this, I’ve just cleaned out the loft as my mum has a list of jobs for us to do. The amount of spiders up there, I was screaming my head off. So, if anything like that did happen, it would be hilarious – that’s for sure!”

AJ will join a long list of former Strictly dancers who have appeared on I’m A Celeb, including Ola Jordan, James Jordan, Brendan Cole and Vincent Simone.

The former Strictly pro is hoping people see the real him, after revealing why he wanted to do I’m A Celebrity. “I’m always myself in all of the TV shows I take part in, but because this is 24/7, you’ll see my personality.”

Phobias: “Heights, claustrophobia.”

Giovanna Fletcher

Age: 35

Occupation: Podcast host, actress and author

Twitter: @MrsGiFletcher

Instagram: @MrsGiFletcher

Giovanna Fletcher has had a diverse career, including stints as an actress. The wife of McFly star Tom Fletcher, she has been a guest on Loose Women and has presented The Baby Club on CBeebies since March 2019. She is probably best known for her popular podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

Giovanna has had some advice from former winners of I’m A Celebrity, and it seems she knows a lot of them.

“Tips are a bit useless because we are in different scenarios this year but Matt was really excited!” she told press including RadioTimes.com. “He told me to go in and be myself, and to have the best time ever. That’s what I plan on doing. You just have to go in there knowing it will be really hard, but that’s part of the experience. Dougie didn’t really give me any advice, but Vicky messaged me and told me the main thing was to have fun.”

Phobias: “Heights. My legs go wobbly and you can’t rationalise it!”

Who will be the final two celebrities entering the castle on I’m A Celebrity? We will update as soon as they are confirmed.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is on ITV at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.