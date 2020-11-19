The Walking Dead final six season 10 episodes to screen in March in the UK

FOX has revealed that season 10 of the long-running post-apocalyptic thriller series The Walking Dead will resume on 1st March 2021 in the UK, so we’ll find out how the survivors are recovering from the Whisperers War.

The final six episodes will pick up the story after the end of the war and the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton). The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. The survivors were trapped and separated from one another but somehow united and managed to fight back, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In the six new episodes, the survivors are trying recalibrate and reorganise following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides.

There are so many questions to answer about the state of their group, humanity, even their minds – can they survive and save themselves and their relationships?

Joining The Walking Dead cast for the six episodes is Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason, Scorpion) as Mays and Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, Friday Night In with the Morgans) as Lucille, wife of Negan, and a new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari (Greenland, Cobra Kai) as Elijah.

What will happen in The Walking Dead season 10?

Episode 1017 – “Home Sweet Home”

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. The safety of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat.

Episode 1018 – “Find Me”

An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.

Episode 1019 – “One More”

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.

Episode 1020 – “Splinter”

Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel.

Episode 1021 – “Diverged”

Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent?

Episode 1022 – “Here’s Negan”

Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimise the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead will be the final run for the hit zombie thriller which has starred British actors David Morrissey and Andrew Lincoln. The show has two spin-off series, however. Fear of The Walking Dead screens on AMC UK and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which is coming soon.

