When is Sky original drama Intergalactic released?

Sky original drama Intergalactic promises to be out of this world – literally – as we follow a young intergalactic pilot, Ash Harper, who is wrongly accused of treason and packed off to the very outskirts of outer-space to carry out her sentence, only for her fellow passengers to highjack the prison ship en route.

The emotionally-charged and darkly funny eight-part series features an ensemble cast including Savannah Steyn (The Tunnel, Wannabe) as Ash, and was written by award-winning showrunner Julie Gearey.

Airing next year in 2021, the show’s cast also includes Poldark’s Eleanor Tomlinson and Peaky Blinders’ Natasha O’Keefe, playing Ash’s fellow escaped prisoners who convince her to help fly them to safety in the ‘free world’ – Arcadia.

Read on for everything you need to know about Intergalactic.

When will Intergalactic be released?

If you’re intrigued by the premise, we’re afraid you’ll have to wait a while yet before Intergalactic hits our TV screens.

The show is currently scheduled to debut in 2021, appearing on Sky One and NOW TV.

Intergalactic cast

Sky

Savannah Steyn leads as pilot Ash Harper, alongside a host of well-known faces from TV are set to star in the show, including Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza in Poldark), Peaky Blinders’ Natasha O’Keefe, and Sex Education’s Sharon Duncan-Brewster, who play Ash’s fellow escaped prisoners.

The cast also includes Parminder Nagra (Bend It Like Beckham, ER) as Ash’s mother, Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty) as Director of the Commonworld Dr Benedict Lee, and Thomas Turgoose (This is England) as hapless prison guard Drew.

Oliver Coopersmith (Tin Star), Imogen Daines (Black Mirror), and newcomer Diany Samba-Bandza round out the cast.

What is Intergalactic about?

The show is based in a dystopian future, with the entire planet subject to the control of an authoritarian body known as the Commonworld. Ash (Steyn), a rookie cop and intergalactic pilot, seems bound for the top until she finds herself a victim of false imprisonment.

Whilst in prison, Ash meets a rag-tag bunch of female convicts, and together they attempt a daring escape far off into the galaxy – where newly formed friendships will be tested to the limit…

What’s been said about Intergalactic so far?

Speaking about the start of filming, Sky’s Director of Drama, Cameron Roach, said he was delighted to begin the Intergalactic journey.

He said previously: “We know that with Savannah Steyn, Parminder Nagra, Eleanor Tomlinson and Natasha O’Keefe at the helm, Julie Gearey’s audacious vision for the show will be brought to life in such an incredible way.

“We cannot wait to see them in action, in the most unique and phenomenal spaceship. With the backdrop of the galaxy, it really does promise to be a high-octane prison drama like no other, that we really are confident our customers will love.”

Savannah Steyn added: “I’m so excited to be taking on the role of Ash Harper, it’s an honour and an amazing learning experience to be acting alongside such an incredibly talented cast. I’m humbled to be acting under the direction of such a wonderful team and am loving every moment of the experience.”

