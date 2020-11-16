When does I’m A Celebrity finish? When is the final?
Want to know when Ant and Dec will crown the first King or Queen of the Castle? Here's everything you need to know about I'm A Celebrity 2020's final.
The 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity kicked off on Sunday night, with Ant and Dec presenting this year’s shows from the historic Gwyrch Castle in North Wales.
During the launch show at the weekend, viewers saw the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up head into the cold, medieval castle which will be their new home for the next few weeks (providing they don’t get voted off before then).
If you’re already wondering when I’m A Celeb will be crowning its very first King or Queen of the Castle, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need regarding the 2020 series’ final.
When is the I’m A Celebrity 2020 finale?
The I’m A Celebrity 2020 final is expected to air on Friday 4th December at 9pm on ITV, and will run until 10.35pm.
The 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity runs for three weeks, with 20 episodes airing up until the start of December.
With live episodes airing every day of the week excluding Saturday, which is when highlights from the previous week are broadcast, the show begins at 9pm most evenings although there are a few exceptions.
On Tuesdays in week one and two, I’m A Celebrity will start 15 minutes later at 9.15pm, while the Saturday highlight shows air earlier at 8.45pm (week one) and 8.30pm (week two).
You can find a full list of the I’m A Celebrity episodes below.
I’m A Celebrity episodes
Week One
Episode 1 – Sunday 15 November: 9pm – 10.35pm
Episode 2 – Monday 16 November: 9pm – 10pm
Episode 3 – Tuesday 17 November: 9.15pm – 10.20pm
Episode 4 – Wednesday 18 November: 9pm – 10pm
Episode 5 – Thursday 19 November: 9pm – 10.20pm
Episode 6 – Friday 20 November: 9pm – 10.35pm
Week Two
Episode 7 – Saturday 21 November: 8.45pm – 9.50pm
Episode 8 – Sunday 22 November: 9pm – 10.20pm
Episode 9 – Monday 23 November: 9pm – 10pm
Episode 10 – Tuesday 24 November: 9.15pm – 10.15pm
Episode 11 – Wednesday 25 November: 9pm – 10pm
Episode 12 – Thursday 26 November: 9pm – 10.05pm
Episode 13 – Friday 27 November: 9pm – 10.20pm
Week Three
Episode 14 – Saturday 28 November: 8.30pm – 9.35pm
Episode 15 – Sunday 29 November: 9pm – 10.35pm
Episode 16 – Monday 30 November: 9pm – 10.25pm
Episode 17 – Tuesday 1 December: 9pm – 10.25pm
Episode 18 – Wednesday 2 December : 9pm – 10.25pm
Episode 19 – Thursday 3 December: 9pm – 10.05pm
Episode 20 – Friday 4 December: 9pm – 10.35pm