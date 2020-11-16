When does I’m A Celebrity finish? When is the final?

The 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity kicked off on Sunday night, with Ant and Dec presenting this year’s shows from the historic Gwyrch Castle in North Wales.

During the launch show at the weekend, viewers saw the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up head into the cold, medieval castle which will be their new home for the next few weeks (providing they don’t get voted off before then).

If you’re already wondering when I’m A Celeb will be crowning its very first King or Queen of the Castle, then we’ve got all the information you’ll need regarding the 2020 series’ final.

When is the I’m A Celebrity 2020 finale?

The I’m A Celebrity 2020 final is expected to air on Friday 4th December at 9pm on ITV, and will run until 10.35pm.

The 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity runs for three weeks, with 20 episodes airing up until the start of December.

With live episodes airing every day of the week excluding Saturday, which is when highlights from the previous week are broadcast, the show begins at 9pm most evenings although there are a few exceptions.

On Tuesdays in week one and two, I’m A Celebrity will start 15 minutes later at 9.15pm, while the Saturday highlight shows air earlier at 8.45pm (week one) and 8.30pm (week two).

You can find a full list of the I’m A Celebrity episodes below.

I’m A Celebrity episodes

Week One

Episode 1 – Sunday 15 November: 9pm – 10.35pm

Episode 2 – Monday 16 November: 9pm – 10pm

Episode 3 – Tuesday 17 November: 9.15pm – 10.20pm

Episode 4 – Wednesday 18 November: 9pm – 10pm

Episode 5 – Thursday 19 November: 9pm – 10.20pm

Episode 6 – Friday 20 November: 9pm – 10.35pm

Week Two

Episode 7 – Saturday 21 November: 8.45pm – 9.50pm

Episode 8 – Sunday 22 November: 9pm – 10.20pm

Episode 9 – Monday 23 November: 9pm – 10pm

Episode 10 – Tuesday 24 November: 9.15pm – 10.15pm

Episode 11 – Wednesday 25 November: 9pm – 10pm

Episode 12 – Thursday 26 November: 9pm – 10.05pm

Episode 13 – Friday 27 November: 9pm – 10.20pm

Week Three

Episode 14 – Saturday 28 November: 8.30pm – 9.35pm

Episode 15 – Sunday 29 November: 9pm – 10.35pm

Episode 16 – Monday 30 November: 9pm – 10.25pm

Episode 17 – Tuesday 1 December: 9pm – 10.25pm

Episode 18 – Wednesday 2 December : 9pm – 10.25pm

Episode 19 – Thursday 3 December: 9pm – 10.05pm

Episode 20 – Friday 4 December: 9pm – 10.35pm

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs weeknights on ITV.