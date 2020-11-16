Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer to co-star in comedy from Modern Family creator

US network ABC has commissioned a new comedy series from Modern Family creator Chris Lloyd which will co-star Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer as ex university friends who fell out but try to repair their relationship in later life.

Advertisement

Lloyd will co-write and co-executive-produce with Vali Chandrasekaran and will be reunited with his former Frasier star. Lloyd was co-executive producer/executive producer for all 11 series of the hit ’90s comedy about radio psychiatrist Frasier Crane.

As well as Frasier, Lloyd and Grammer also collaborated on the Fox comedy series Back To You.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

According to Deadline, the new untitled comedy is about a trio who were roommates in their twenties until their friendships splintered as their egos drove them apart. The three men — two of them played by Grammer and Baldwin — get back in touch decades later and try to create the lives they’ve always wanted.

Baldwin has time on his hands now that he has called time on his satirical portrayal of Donald Trump on the US comedy institution Saturday Night Live. The Oscar-nominated actor said he would give up his hit impersonation following Joe Biden’s success in the US presidential election.

I don’t believe I’ve ever been this overjoyed to lose a job before! — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 7, 2020

The new series is being produced by 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, and is scheduled for the 2021-22 premiere season. It’s not yet clear which channel it will air on in the UK.

Modern Family ended its 11-season run earlier this year.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.