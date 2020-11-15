I’m a Celebrity 2020 vote | How do you vote by phone, text or the app

In a number of ways, I’m A Celebrity 2020 is rather different than previous years – mainly due to the change of location from the Australian jungle to a castle in North Wales, a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

But several things are staying the same as well: Ant and Dec are back on hosting duties, the competing celebs will have to complete all sorts of disgusting tasks and, of course, viewers will have to vote to save their favourite campmates and to decide which celebs should take on the trials.

But how are fans able to vote for the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up? Read on for everything you need to know about voting by phone call, text or using the app.

How to vote on I’m A Celebrity by phone

One of the easiest ways to vote is just by picking up the phone and dialling the number for your chosen campmate.

You just need to dial 09020 44 24 followed by the two numbers corresponding to each campmate – these numbers will be revealed during the show at which point we’ll update this page accordingly.

How to vote on I’m A Celebrity by text

Similarly, you can choose to vote by texting – using the number 644 24 followed by the two numbers for your chosen campmate.

How to vote on I’m A Celebrity using the app

Another way to vote for your favourite campmate is to download the official I’m A Celebrity app, which is available for free on the App Store, iTunes, and Google Play.

Once downloaded, you’ll have to enter your date of birth, and then you’re free to enjoy all sorts of bonus content.

To vote, simply head to the ‘Vote’ tab at the bottom of the app and when voting is open simply press the button for your chosen celeb.

Voting by app may be preferable to viewers as, unlike the other two methods it does not incur a fee – with each viewer given five free votes for every voting window.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premieres on ITV on Sunday 15th November. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.