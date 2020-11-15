How faithful is His Dark Materials season 2 to The Subtle Knife?

The first season of His Dark Materials attracted praise for all sorts of reasons – and one of the show’s most highly acclaimed aspects was how faithful it was to the spirit of Phillip Pullman’s novels, capturing the sense of wonder to a far greater degree than the previous 2007 film version.

That’s not to say there weren’t any changes in the series – Will Parry was introduced early, while some parts of the narrative were expanded or slightly altered – but for the most part, it was very true to the books.

And the good news for fans ahead of the second series is that that looks to be the case once again, with the story of Pullman’s sequel The Subtle Knife presented largely unaltered, save for a few minor changes.

“There isn’t sort of that major shock [like Will appearing in series one]…but there’s a series of micro-shocks that together probably challenge the foundations in a more interesting way,” writer Jack Thorne told RadioTimes.com and other press when asked about changes.

“Our thing is always how can we tell Philip’s story best. We are not trying to do something different from the books. We are only ever trying to feed the language of TV into these books.

“And so sometimes we do step away and do different things – but always we’re going back to the text and saying how does this help us tell his story best.”

We’re keeping track of all those subtle changes as the series progresses, so read on to find out what alterations have been made on an episode by episode basis.

Episode 2

Will and Lyra

Lyra and Will’s trip to the Will’s Oxford is largely faithful to the book, in particular, Lyra’s encounter with the physicist Mary Malone, who goes on to become a crucial character in the trilogy.

There are a couple of minor changes along the way, including the fact that Will has a smartphone (reflecting the slight change in the time period the series is set in) but the only particular noteworthy alteration relates to the scene in the episode in which Will visits his grandparents.

In the show, Will is informed by his family’s solicitor that his grandparents – Graham and Annabell Parry – also live in Oxford, which surprises him as he was previously unaware of their existence. However, when he visits them, Graham quietly calls the police to inform them of Will’s whereabouts.

This is not what happens in the book. In The Subtle Knife, Will’s return to his Oxford sees him visit a library and an archaeologist in a bid to learn more about his father’s disappearance. He learns from the archaeologist that another person who claimed to be a journalist has recently asked very similar questions – and Will realises that this journalist was actually one of the agents who had been bothering his mother.

There are also a couple of small changes regarding the end of their visit to Oxford – in the book they go to the cinema to pass the time until they can safely return to Citàgazze at night, for example – but no other major changes.

The Magisterium

Giving the Magisterium an expanded role has been a key feature of the series and that is especially clear in this episode, with a number of striking scenes taking place that do not appear in the book.

As mentioned last week, Father MacPhail is actually entirely absent from The Subtle Knife, so all the scenes involving him are new inventions for the show – including the ominous speech he gives to the Magisterium as “acting cardinal” and the tussle for control of the Magisterium with Father Graves.

The trial of witch consul Dr Lanselius is also not in the novel (in fact he doesn’t appear at all after Northern Lights), nor is the scheming that we see between Mrs Coulter and Father MacPhail afterwards, or the launching of an airship offensive against the witches.

Another new addition is a conversation between Mrs Coulter and Asriel’s manservant Thorold which takes place at the end of the episode, in which he informs her of Asriel’s activities and the events that occurred at the end of Northern Lights. Thorold does appear towards the beginning of The Subtle Knife – but he speaks with Serafina Pekkala, not Mrs Coulter.

The Witches

Until the dramatic conclusion alluded to above, the witches themselves aren’t too prominent in this episode, apart from a scene in which Serafina Pekkala lambasts Ruta Skadi for killing Cardinal Sturrock and explains that she has had to send Dr Lanselius as a peace envoy.

This is all new for the show, which has made a point of expanding the witches storyline in a similar vein to what has been done with the Magisterium.

Episode 1

BBC

Will and Lyra

Perhaps the biggest change made from the opening sections of The Subtle Knife relates to Will Parry (Amir Wilson). In the book Will is introduced in the first chapter, having not appeared in Northern Lights, but of course, this is different in the series: the first parts of Will’s story were already told in series one and so there is no need for them to be repeated in the series two premiere.

Instead, we see Will and Lyra’s first encounter from Lyra’s perspective, seeing her traipse through some forest terrain and hiding out in a cave before she arrives in Cittàgazze, with Will surprising her in a shop and the two briefly sparring.

The only other change worth noting in Will and Lyra’s storyline concerns their meeting with local Citagazze children. In the book, they meet a boy and a girl name Paolo and Angelica, but in the series there are two girls – Paolo being replaced by Paula.

Casting director Kahleen Crawford explained the reasons behind that particular change to RadioTimes.com, saying that it was a result of the casting process.

“We just had an embarrassment of riches in the casting process,” she explained. “And when it came down to it we had some really great younger brothers to play Paolo – but ultimately we had these two girls Ella and Bella… who were so strong in their performances that, if I’m remembering correctly it was essentially decided that their parts should be made bigger, and there would be more for them to do on-screen.”

The Witches

A key storyline in the opening episode involves a witch who is being tortured for information by Mrs Coulter and the Magisterium, and while a similar scene does take place in the novel, a number of changes have been made.

In the book, the scene takes place on a ship rather than a submarine while the Cloud-Pine torture method Mrs Coulter uses is also an invention for the show. And then there’s the small manner of the witch’s identity – she is unnamed in the book, but referred to as Katya in the series.

The biggest change here, though, relates to the rescue mission staged by the other witches. In The Subtle Knife, Serafina Pekkala had been hiding throughout the torture scene before summoning Yambe-Akkka (the goddess who comes to a witch before they die) and killing the witch in an act of mercy.

In the series this plays out very differently: Ruta Skadi rescues the witch against Serafina’s orders, battling her way past several Magisterium officials in the process. Ruta Skadi does appear in the novel, but she has been given an expanded role here.

Explaining this and other changes made to the witch storylines in the series, Jack Thorne credited some of the writers new to the team for this series – including Francesca Gardiner, Sarah Quintrell and Namsi Khan – who he said pushed him to do more.

“They really did bring scope and challenged us in lots of different ways,” he told RadioTimes.com and other press. “The witches were something where the writers’ room said that the direction I wanted to take them in wasn’t quite deep enough. And they took them, and I love what’s come out as a result. It’s absolutely incredible.”

The Magisterium

As was the case in series one, the storyline surrounding the Magisterium has been expanded from the novel. In this episode, we see a meeting between Magisterium figures including Father MacPhail, Cardinal Sturrock, and Mrs Coulter, referring to a schism – all of which is new for the series. In fact, despite having appeared in both series so far, Father MacPhail doesn’t actually make a book appearance until The Amber Spyglass, the final novel in the trilogy.

Jack Thorne has also gone into detail about why he’s decided to put more focus on the Magisterium in the show. He said, “It’s hard to talk about… because there’s a thing that happens in series three, as we’ve got it in our heads, that sees Father MacPhail do something quite extraordinary, and quite desperate.

“And that question always intrigued us. It was something that we always wanted to itch at. So we brought him forward into series one and established him as a very solid member of the magisterium – someone who could be relied on in the magisterium.

“And through series two we see him transform into a leader, and we see him making moral decisions which shape him as a person. And we’re all building to that moment in season three where he steps over the edge into something quite, quite dark.”

Check back here next week for the latest His Dark Materials book/show changes.

