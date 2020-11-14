When does The Voice UK 2021 start?

It may have only just finished its 2020 series, but The Voice UK will be returning to our small screens in early 2021, and fans can anticipate a brand new coach and a nail-biting format twist to boot.

Advertisement

Series 10 of the singing contest will feature pop star Anne-Marie taking over from Meghan Trainor taking her place in a revolving red chair to join Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs in the search for the next big singing sensation, with the winner securing a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

Presenter Emma Willis be back to host the show, which will also implement a new format twist called The Block. During the Blind auditions, the four Coaches will each have the opportunity to stop a fellow coach from adding a singer to his or her team.

Each coach will only be given one chance to use their ‘Block’ button in an attempt to secure the best team possible – and weaken the chances of the other coaches.

There will be 12 episodes in total, comprising of The Blind auditions, The Battles, Semi Finals and Final.

The exact air date for The Voice UK 2021 has yet to be confirmed, but we know it will be returning early in the year, and as the previous series began on January 4, we can expect it to launch during the first week of the New Year.

Who are the coaches?

Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs will be returning as coaches, along with award-winning pop star Anne-Marie replacing Meghan Trainor on the panel.

Why isn’t Meghan Trainor judging The Voice UK 2021?

Meghan Trainor recently announced that she would not be returning for the 2021 series, as she plans to spend more time with her family after announcing her first pregnancy with husband Daryl Sabara.

Advertisement

Speaking about the news, Trainor said: “I had such a great time being a coach on the Voice UK and spending time with everyone!

“I wish I could come back for Season 10, but I’m taking time to start my family and want to be really safe with the current travel restrictions. I’ll be missing you all very much and hope to see you soon!”

The Voice UK added: “Huge congratulations to Meghan on the wonderful news she is expecting her first child. Meghan has been a fantastic coach on The Voice UK and we look forward to seeing Meghan return for the end of series nine, coming soon to ITV. “Everyone at The Voice UK and ITV would like to wish Meghan the very best in 2021 and beyond.” 9 incredible Singers stepped out onto quite a different stage for #TheVoiceUK Semi-Final, with a virtual audience and a virtual Coach dialling in from LA! https://t.co/V5eeEuXDBX pic.twitter.com/sftqkm2VKf — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) November 8, 2020

Trainor is appearing virtually for The Voice 2020 semi-final and final, with ITV confirming to that the singer will simply appear as a plasma screen on her chair.