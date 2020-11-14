The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus working on new horror show based on cult film

Star of The Walking Dead Norman Reedus is working on a new television series based on a cult favourite slasher film from the 1980s.

Advertisement

The actor was a breakout star of the long-running zombie drama, where he has portrayed the no-nonsense Daryl Dixon since season one, appearing across more than 120 episodes.

Reedus is now trying his hand at stepping behind the camera through his company Bigbaldhead Productions, with a remake of Sorority House Massacre being his latest project.

Released in 1985, the film revolves around a student house at an American university which becomes the target of a serial killer with a very personal grudge.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

While it failed to make the same lasting impression as the likes of John Carpenter’s Halloween, the little-known film has accumulated a cult fanbase over the years among fans of the slasher genre.

This continued interest that has led to Reedus spearheading a television revival in collaboration with distribution company Utopia Originals and Shout! Studios.

“I could not be more excited to collaborate with Robert and his incredible team at Utopia on this project,” Reedus said in a statement.

“Their taste and creative vision are inspiring, and exactly in line with the kind of content that bigbaldhead set out to develop. We are thrilled to revisit this cult classic and create something truly unique.”

Sorority House Massacre has not announced any cast members nor does it have a release date, but it will follow in the footsteps of other high profile slasher projects amid a resurgence of interest in the genre.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ 2018 return to the Halloween franchise was a huge hit at the box office, with a similar revival now planned for Neve Campbell’s Scream 5.

On the small screen, it has been announced that The Walking Dead will end in 2022 with its 11th season, but Reedus’ apocalyptic journey will continue in a spin-off about his character and Melissa McBride’s Carol.

Advertisement

The Walking Dead returns in 2021. While you’re waiting, visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.