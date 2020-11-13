When does the Radio Times 2020 Christmas double issue go on sale?

Nothing says Christmas has arrived more than snuggling down in front of the TV with a copy of the Radio Times Christmas double issue, a hot drink, maybe even a mince pie and, importantly, a pack of highlighters or your favourite pen, ready to mark up your favourite festive viewing!

This year’s Christmas double issue will be on sale nationwide on Tuesday 8 December, but the first copies will start to arrive in stores from Saturday 5 December.

The team here at Radio Times are working harder than ever to bring you a very special Christmas double issue, all from their ‘offices’ in homes UK wide! This year’s double issue will, as ever, be packed with all the usual exclusive features, puzzles, comprehensive listings and interviews with some very big names, as well as all the TV, film and radio recommendations you’ll need for the best possible Christmas this year.

Each year our Christmas cover is a closely guarded secret, and this year is no different. We know that many of you love to guess who will be on the cover each year, so we won’t be revealing that just yet, but keep your eyes peeled here on RadioTimes.com and on our social media channels, where you can follow our hashtag #ChristmasRadioTimes for an exciting countdown to the cover reveal in early December…

So, get your highlighter pens ready and plan a cosy evening of circling all your favourite Christmas viewing!

You won’t miss a thing with the Christmas Radio Times (listings cover 19 December to 1 January). It wouldn’t be Christmas without Radio Times – on sale nationwide on Tuesday 8 December.

