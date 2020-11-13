Accessibility Links

Meet Ranvir Singh – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and Good Morning Britain presenter

Everything you need to know about Ranvir Singh, the Good Morning Britain presenter putting on her dancing shoes for Strictly 2020.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant Ranvir Singh

Good Morning Britain’s Ranvir Singh has established herself as a serious Strictly Come Dancing contender, after topping the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with the highest score of the series so far.

Ranvir and her pro partner Giovanni Pernice wowed the judges with their Foxtrot to Love You I Do from Dreamgirls during Movie Week last weekend, receiving three nines from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas, clinching an overall score of 27.

The presenter has enjoyed a smooth journey in the competition so far, scoring 21 points in Week One with her Paso Doble with Giovanni to End Of Time by Beyoncé, and 21 again with the Quickstep to You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder.

The pressure could be on for Week Four, as the confirmed Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances have Ranvir and Giovanni taking on the Cha Cha to Oye Como Va/I Like It Like That by Santana/Pete Rodriguez.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ranvir, one of the contestants in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who is Ranvir Singh?

Ranvir Singh

Age: 43

Instagram: ranvirtv

Twitter: @ranvir01

Job: TV presenter

Partnered with: Giovanni Pernice

Ranvir is one of ITV’s most recognised presenters, not only regularly fronting Good Morning Britain but also working as a relief newsreader on ITV News and serving as an anchor for ITV’s Tonight.

In addition, she has hosted a range of primetime factual shows, including Real Stories with Ranvir Singh, The Martin Lewis Money Show and Eat, Shop, Save while she has recently appeared as a panel member on Loose Women.

She is the latest in a long line of Good Morning Britain’ presenters to take part in the series, following the lead of colleagues such as Susanna Reid and Richard Arnold – who she says she’ll turn to for advice.

Ranvir’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week one: Paso Doble (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

Week two: Quickstep (6 + 7 + 8) = 21

Week three: Foxtrot (9 + 9 + 9) = 27

Based on her high score, Ranvir’s Strictly journey is looking pretty impressive so far. The journalist received the highest score in the competition so far for her Foxtrot to Love You I Do from Dreamgirls during Movie Week.

The heat is on for Week Four, with Ranvir and Giovanni taking on the Cha Cha to Oye Como Va/I Like It Like That by Santana/Pete Rodriguez.

While the presenter is currently riding high, however, she was previously warned by her GMB co-stars about how tough the competition can get, especially Susanna Reid.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Ranvir said: “Susanna keeps saying to me in like a really sensible tone, ‘Ranvir you have no idea what’s about to happen.’ She’s like, ‘You have no idea and it’s like a whirlwind.’”

Back in September, Ranvir announced the news of her participation on Strictly while presenting GMB.

She said: “The initial feeling of being confirmed for Strictly is one of complete terror – feels like embarking on a rollercoaster, where you really want to do it but you are equally scared.  Hopefully after the first dance I will feel exhilarated rather than sick!”Referring to he colleagues who have previously taken to the Strictly dance floor, she added, “I’m going to need to pick your brains. I’m worried about energy levels.“I’ve been working throughout the whole pandemic, so I feel like I should have all the answers.”

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to BBC One this Autumn. You can see the full celebrity Strictly Come Dancing line-up here. To find out what else is on in the mean time, check out our TV Guide.

