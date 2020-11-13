Graham Norton has been providing the perfect pick me up on Friday nights following the return of his award-winning chat show, giving us a small slice of normality during lockdown as he speaks with a bunch of celebrities, some of whom have been joining him in the studio and others that have appeared via video link.

Advertisement

Currently in its 28th series, The Graham Norton Show has implemented a few changes to meet COVID-19 regulations, with the BBC swapping the presenter’s big red sofa for armchairs, spaced two-metres apart.

Extra measures have also been put in place to keep everybody safe during these strange times.

So, who can we expect to see on the BBC One show? Here’s everything you need to know about the guest in this week’s The Graham Norton Show (13th November).

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Joining Graham this week in the studio and remotely are Huh Grant, Nigella Lawson, Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, comedian Romesh Ranganathan, and six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams. Dua Lipa will be performing her new single Levitating at the end of the night.

Grant will be discussing his new psychological thriller The Undoing, TV cook and food writer Nigella will talking about her new book Cook, Eat, Repeat, while Hollywood stars Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey will be chatting about voicing their new Disney animation Soul. Comedian Romesh Ranganathan will be promoting his new book As Good As It Gets: Life Lessons from a Reluctant Adult, and Hollywood actress Adams will be sharing details about her new Ron Howard’s Netflix movie Hillbilly Elegy.

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Dua Lipa will be performing her new single Levitating.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

Graham Norton is back on the red sofa in his BBC studio for series 28.

Norton is chatting to guests both in-studio and remotely to abide by social distancing requirements.

Advertisement

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 13th November 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.