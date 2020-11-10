I’m A Celebrity confirms new format for Saturday episodes

The 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here begins this weekend, with episodes airing every night of the week until a new King/Queen of the Jungle Castle is crowned.

Advertisement

However, Saturday night’s broadcast will be looking slightly different this year, with I’m A Celebrity 2020 airing a weekly round-up in place of a regular episode.

The weekly episode will showcase “the very best of the camp action from that week including unseen footage”, ITV has confirmed.

The I’m a Celebrity 2020 lineup was revealed on Sunday during A Jungle Story, a special which looked back on the last 18 years of the reality series.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

ITV announced that presenter Vernon Kay, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, EastEnders star Shane Ritchie and former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard are among those taking part in this year’s shows, which will see the celebrities camping out in a Welsh castle due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They’ll be joined by Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, Paralympic Gold Medallist Hollie Arnold MBE, Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard, author Giovanna Fletcher, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah and EastEnders star Jessica Plummer.

Filming for the upcoming series is set to take place at the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele (North Wales), a grade I listed building with 250 acres of gardens and ground.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, ITV confirmed that a member of the I’m A Celebrity cast had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating ahead of the live shows.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premieres on ITV on Sunday 15th November. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.