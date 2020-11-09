Who is performing on Children in Need 2020?

This year, Children in Need turns 40 and the BBC is marking the occasion with a live extravaganza featuring stellar performances and TV exclusives.

While this year’s show will undoubtedly look slightly different with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, BBC One will still be airing a live show with the likes of McFly, Shawn Mendes and Beverley Knight stopping by to raise money for disadvantaged children in the UK.

Want to know who’ll be performing on the charity night this year? Here’s everything you need to know about the show hosted by Mel Giedroyc, Alex Scott, Chris Ramsey and Stephen Mangan.

Shawn Mendes

US pop star Shawn Mendes will be performing during Children in Need’s live appeal show. The Stitches singer recently released his brand new single Wonder.

Beverley Knight

Appearing on Children in Need’s live show is musical theatre legend Beverley Knight.

Best known for the hit songs Greatest Day and Get Up, Knight recently teamed up with fellow British singer Cassidy Janson and Glee actress Amber Riley to form a musical theatre supergroup known as Leading Ladies.

McFly

McFly will be dropping by Children in Need’s 40th birthday celebrations on Friday, where there’ll be attempting to get as many people as possible to sing their new single Happiness in a COVID-secure environment.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing professionals will be appearing on Children in Need’s live show, performing a new routine for the public.

The cast of Cinderella: The Musical

Children in Need’s Friday show will also feature the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical Cinderella – set to open in theatres in the Spring of 2021.

Written by The Crown‘s Emerald Fennell, the musical stars Carrie Hope Fletcher as the titular character and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother.

The cast of Six

The cast of Six – a musical about the six wives of King Henry VIII – are set to perform on Children in Need’s live show.

The Olivier Award-winning show stars Jarnéia Richard-Noel, Courtney Bowman, Natalie Paris, Alexia Mcintosh, Sophie Isaacs and Danielle Steers as the six queens who take to the mic to tell their tales.

The cast of King Gary

Appearing on Friday’s show will also be the cast of BBC One comedy King Gary, who’ll be performing a sketch.

Starring Murder in Successville’s Tom Davis, Detectorists’ Laura Checkley, Doctor Who‘s Camille Coduri and Fast Show’s Simon Day, King Gary was renewed for a second series earlier this year.

The cast of The Goes Wrong Show

The stars of The Goes Wrong Show are returning to BBC One to perform on Children in Need’s 2020 show.

The theatre troupe, who’ve performed various Goes Wrong shows in the West End, will be putting on a sketch for viewers on Friday night.

Children in Need’s Appeal Show 2020 airs on Friday 13th November at 7pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.