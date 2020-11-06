Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

When it comes to Strictly Come Dancing, the entertainment doesn’t just stop at the dances from the celebs and their professional dance partners.

Advertisement

After all the contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up perform on Saturday, the viewers are treated to another fabulous performance on the results show, which takes place on Sunday.

The second results show will air on Sunday, November 8th, so who exactly will be keeping us busy while we wait for the scores from Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard and the Strictly vote to be revealed?

Here’s what you can expect to see!

Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Thanks, you are now signed up to our Strictly newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Strictly newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is performing on Strictly Come Dancing this week?

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals will take to the stage this weekend for a very special Remembrance Day performance.

Some of this year’s professionals include Giovanni Pernice, Aljaz Škorjanec, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones and Oti Mabuse – who won the show last year with Kelvin Fletcher.

The professionals opened the 18th series with a spectacular performance at the launch show on October 24th, so we expect great things this weekend.

BBC

Their dance follows singer and songwriter Sam Smith, who performed on the first results show on November 1st.

Sam rose to fame in October 2012 after being featured on Disclosure’s breakthrough single Latch.

The song peaked at number 11 on the UK Singles Chart. Smith was then featured on Naughty Boy’s “La La La”, which became a number one single in May 2013.

In December 2013, Smith was nominated for the 2014 Brit Critics’ Choice Award and the BBC’s Sound of 2014 poll, and they won both.

Getty Images

Smith’s debut studio album, In the Lonely Hour, was released in May 2014. The album’s second single, Money On My Mind, became their second number one single in the UK.

Advertisement

The Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.