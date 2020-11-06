Need a little pick me up in these current times? Well Graham Norton is back on screens to provide that small slice of normality during lockdown as he chats to a bunch of celebrities, some of whom will join him in the studio and others who will appear via video link.

Now in its 28th series, The Graham Norton Show has had a few changes to meet COVID-19 regulations. The BBC have swapped the presenter’s big red sofa for armchairs, spaced two-metres apart.

And extra measures have been put in place to keep everybody safe during these strange times.

So, who can we expect to see on the BBC One show? Here’s everything you need to know about the guest in this week’s The Graham Norton Show (6th November.)

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Joining Graham this week in the studio and remotely are Strictly Come Dancing contestant Nicola Adams, Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman, pop queen Kylie Minogue, comedian Jason Manford, and actors Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin, who play Charles and Diana in the news series of The Crown.

Nicole Kidman will be stopping by to talk about her new drama The Undoing, while Kylie will be chatting all about her current single which she’ll perform at the end of the night.

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

As well as being a guest on the show, Kylie Minogue will also perform her current single.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

For the first time since COVID-19 reached the UK, Graham Norton is returning to the red sofa in his BBC studio to film series 28.

Norton will be chatting to guests both in-studio and remotely to abide by social distancing requirements.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 6th November 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.