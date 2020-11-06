Christmas Adverts 2020: best festive campaigns, from Aldi to Argos

For a number of years, John Lewis has ruled the roost when it comes to Christmas adverts, but every year an increasing number of shops and companies are pulling out all the stops to vie for that crown.

That’s no different this year, with Argos, TK Maxx, Aldi and Asda having already released their festive adverts, and a lot more on the way – and we haven’t even had the John Lewis Christmas advert yet.

Read on to see all the best Christmas adverts so far.

Aldi – Peel the Need

Aldi’s campaign sees the return of Kevin the Carrot, appearing for his fifth consecutive Christmas, and this time he’s taking to the skies – flying a fighter jet a la Top Gun alongside ‘Lieutenant Turkey’. But after passing Santa’s sleigh in the sky, things go badly wrong for Kevin, with the turkey opening the window and ejecting him from the plane.

Keep an eye out for Kevin at Aldi, in previous years he’s gone on sale in a plush form.

Argos – An Evening with AbracaDaisy

The Argos advert begins with two girls browsing the Argos catalogue, before they decide on the perfect gift – Marvin’s Amazing Box of Tricks. They then put on an impressive magic show for their amazed family, complete with disappearing mince pies and much more, soundtracked by Gary Barlow’s new song Incredible.

If you were inspired by the ad, you can get your hands on Marvin’s Amazing Box of Tricks at Argos for just £12.

TK Maxx – The Lil’ Goat

The star of TK Maxx’s Christmas ad is an ice-skating goat who’s dressed up for winter with a bright pink jumper, a green scarf and a red beret, attracting attention from both nearby sheep and a man and woman looking out their window.

There’s also what appears to be a coronavirus reference: the aghast woman asks, “did you buy the goat a designer outfit?” to which the man replies, “yeah she’s had such a hard year, she blooming well deserves it, if you ask me!”

ASDA – That’s an ASDA Price Christmas

Asda has put the pandemic front and centre of its campaign – focusing on how we can make the most of Christmas despite the fact it might look a little different, as we watch a family have festive fun soundtracked by Stevie Wonder’s That’s What Christmas Means to Me.”

A man says: “The parties might be smaller, but we can still have great food and we can still party! We can still make new friends and keep the old traditions. Asda’s got it covered!”

Amazon – The show must go on

Amazon also has a pandemic themed ad, based around a young ballerina (played by Taïs Vinolo) who had been preparing for a show before it was canceled as a result of the pandemic.

But after the cancellation, her neighbours pull out all the stops to ensure that she can still give a performance, with Vinolo eventually doing the incredible routine for them in a snowy courtyard while they watch from their windows.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial.

Pepsi Max – Refresh Your Christmas

This short ad for Pepsi Max features grime stars Kamakaze and TrueMendous, who urge people to scrap traditional festive tropes – substituting Christmas jumpers for hoodies, sleighs for speakers and Christmas trees for palm trees.

