Sitting joint top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard after weeks one and two, Maisie Smith must already be eyeing up the Glitterball trophy. Could she be this year’s winner?

The EastEnders actress, who has swapped Albert Square for the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, scored 24 points in week one with her energetic Samba – and followed it up with 25 points in week two for her fierce Tango to Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus.

She and her pro partner Gorka Marquez are clearly a force to be reckoned with – and the other contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up might want to watch out.

However, she’s already in close competition with YouTube star HRVY, who shares her top spot on the leaderboard.

She’ll be hoping to go clearly into the lead in Movies Week, when she’ll be dancing an American Smooth to Idina Menzel’s Into The Unknown from Frozen 2.

Here’s everything you need to know about Maisie Smith, including what she’s said about her Strictly journey so far.

Who is Maisie Smith?

Age: 19

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Job: EastEnders actress

Partnered with: Gorka Marquez

Maisie competes against DJ Clara Amfo, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George, comedian Bill Bailey and actress Caroline Quentin.

Maisie Smith began her acting career at the age of five, when she appeared as a young Queen Elizabeth I in historical drama The Other Boleyn Girl.

In 2008, she took on her best known role – that of Tiffany Dean/Butcher in EastEnders, the daughter of Bianca Jackson. While she left the soap in 2014, Smith returned briefly in 2016 for Whitney Dean and Lee Carter’s wedding, before officially rejoining the soap in January 2018.

Smith has also branched out as a musician, releasing her first album – Where My Heart Is – in 2017.

Maisie’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week one: Samba (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

Week two: Tango (8 + 9 + 8) = 25

Maisie hit the ballroom floor running, managing to secure a second place spot on the leaderboard in her first week on the dance floor. She followed it up with the top spot on the leaderboard in week two.

Despite her high score, the actress is concerned about the judges’ criticism. Maisie expects the Strictly judges to “nitpick” her “slightest mistakes”.

She said: “People definitely have high expectations of me now, so I feel they’re going to nitpick. If I make the slightest mistake, the judges will point it out.”

Strictly 2020 isn’t the first time Smith has taken to the ballroom – she competed in a Children in Need Strictly special last year and won with her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

Speaking about joining the line-up for this year’s competition, she said: “Get me in those sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true.”