Meet HRVY – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and singer

HRVY has been one of the early standouts of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing impressive the judges in both the first two weeks of the show.

He followed up his opening week score of 25 with an impressive 24, putting him joint-top of the overall Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard so far.

HRVY has danced a Jive to Faith by Stevie Wonder feat. Ariana Grande and a Viennese Waltz to Grande’s Stuck With U (also starring Justin Bieber) – and he’ll be hoping to impress again in Movies Week.

This Saturday, HRVY and professional partner Janette Manrara will be performing a Cha Cha Cha to iconic duet Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee (if you’re wondering where the movie connection comes in, it’s featured in the animated flick Gnomeo and Juliet).

Now HRVY has taking his first official steps on the dance floor as part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is HRVY?

Age: 21

Instagram: hrvy

Twitter: @hrvy

Job: Singer

Partnered with: Janette Manrara

HRVY first found fame on social media, posting music videos to his Facebook account – and he’s come along way since then, signing with a record label in 2017.

He’s released a string of singles so far, including big hit Personal which has amassed more than 250 million views on YouTube, while he also collaborated with Jonas Blue on his single Younger.

In the past he has supported a number of big name acts, including Little Mix and The Vamps, and later in 2020 he will release his debut album Can Anybody Hear Me?

Away from his music career, he has also done a spot of TV presenting, hosting the CBBC entertainment show Friday Download for its final three seasons between 2014 and 2015.

HRVY’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week one: Jive (8 + 8 + 9) = 25

Week two: Viennese Waltz (7 + 8 + 9) = 24

HRVY and Janette raced to the top of the leaderboard in week one with their stunning and energetic Jive.

Motsi Mabuse said: “I have to say this is the best first dance I have ever seen – ever, ever, ever! This was awesome… My thought is, where do we go from here? A great ending to a great show.”

Craig Revel Horwood was even a fan, calling the routine “absolutely spectacular”.

The couple again impressed in Week Two – although they did score one point fewer than the opening week.

Does HRVY have coronavirus?

Not anymore.

The Strictly star HRVY confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus at the start of October.

However, he has since revealed he is free from the virus.

Alongside several rainy photos, he Tweeted: “he’s free from Covid, he’s a free elf now… thank you for all the kind messages, I tested negative today so I’m back, love you guys and see you all soon.”