Eric Roberts plays Doctor Who villain The Master in live-action for first time in 24 years

He’s back! More than two decades on from his clash with Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor, Eric Roberts’ incarnation of Doctor Who villain the Master has returned in live-action.

Advertisement

Roberts appears in a spooky new teaser posted by audio drama producers Big Finish – making reference to being trapped (presumably within the Eye of Harmony, where he ended up at the climax of Doctor Who’s 1996 TV movie), he muses on the Earth celebration known as Halloween, “when dark spirits abound and children learn to reveal in the things that scare them”, and vows to escape his confinement.

Listen to the voice of your Master! pic.twitter.com/WzoB6EovDK — Big Finish (@bigfinish) November 5, 2020

Though he’s been lending his voice to Big Finish’s range of Doctor Who audio dramas since 2018, this teaser is the first time that Roberts has played the Master in live-action since the 1996 TV movie.

Roberts is getting his own spin-off series of audio plays from Big Finish – entitled simply Master! – in March 2021.

In this new series, this version of the Time Lord villain has escaped the Time Vortex to wreak havoc upon the universe.

Along the way, he’ll meet old enemies, new companions and the universe’s most glamorous and dangerous bounty hunter, Vienna Salvatori (Chase Masterson).

Vworp your way to a whole galaxy of Doctor Who content Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Thanks, you are now signed up to our Doctor Who newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Doctor Who newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

A synopsis for the series reads:

Abandoned in the Vortex, the Master’s lost incarnation is about to be thrown a lifeline.

Earth rebuilds in the aftermath of invasion, and power rests with those who innovate. Genius Lila Kreeg makes a deal with the devil to see her dreams fulfilled.

As the Master returns, there are those – like Vienna Salvatori – who wish to hunt him, and those upon whom he wishes vengeance himself…

Roberts will also appear alongside John Simm, Michelle Gomez and Derek Jacobi in the multi-Master release Masterful, set to be released by Big Finish in January next year.

Both releases can be pre-ordered now via bigfinish.com.

Doctor Who starring Jodie Whittaker will return to BBC One for festive special Revolution of the Daleks this festive season.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide