We’re in full on dancing mode. Strictly Come Dancing has now kicked off in the UK, and its US counterpart Dancing with the Stars is well underway after its September kick off.

This year’s series has been hugely popular with a pretty incredible cast list.

Some of the stars in the Dancing with the Stars line-up for the 29th series include Disney star Skai Jackson, and ’90s rapper Nelly.

The series made headlines when it booked Tiger King star Carole Baskin as a contestant on this year’s edition, prompting more international interest in the competition than usual.

However, audiences got another surprise this week when a popular celeb and series fave was eliminated.

Here’s your latest update on who left Dancing with the Stars:

Who left Dancing with the Stars last night?

This week’s Dancing with the Stars shocked many as both Skai Jackson and Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause found themselves in the bottom.

Having never been in jeopardy before, nobody expected either of the ladies to be going home.

Although it was a difficult to make, the judges unanimously decided go keep Jackson, 18, in the competition, sending Stause, 39, home.

“I’m stunned, I’m shocked, so I just have to get over that for a minute,” admitted judge Carrie Ann Inaba after Stause and Jackson’s names were announced.

“Chrishell, you’ve been growing slowly and steadily and I’m so proud of that. Every week, I see a little bit of growth. But Skai, you’ve gone up and down and you’ve handled it like a boss, so Skai and Alan I’m saving you.”

For the first time this season, the couples had to perform two dances on Monday: first, a choreographed number with their partner before later participating in a dance relay with two other pairs.

On their final night of competition, Stause and her professional partner Gleb Savchenko danced the Viennese Waltz and were awarded a 24/30. For the cha cha relay, the duo earned two extra points.

Though Bruno Tonioli admitted “I love you both so much,” he also opted to save Jackson. Derek Hough said that he too would have saved the Disney actress.

Stause previously opened up about her friendship with Savchenko, saying in an interview with PEOPLE: “He is the absolute best. I absolutely love him. He is so patient and he’s just… he knows how to push me, but not in a way that’s intimidating, and I think that that is a little bit what I was scared of working with a pro.”

She added: “I just felt there’s a lot of intimidation there with feeling like they’re going to be disappointed when they find out they were paired with you, because there are some people that are already so talented,” said Stause.”

The eighth week of competition was originally supposed to see two celebrity contestants sent home in a double elimination, however, on Monday The Real co-host Jeannie Mai was hospitalised and forced to withdraw from season 29.

The show decided to go ahead with a singular elimination instead.

Who has left Dancing with the Stars so far?

We’re now heading into our eighth week of Dancing with the Stars, with six contestants eliminated and eight hopefuls remaining with their eyes on the prize.

Here’s your recap of everyone who’s left the competition so far:

Week 1: no elimination

Week 2: Charles Oakley and Emma Slater

Week 3: Carole Baskin and Pasha Pashkov

Week 4: Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe

Week 5: Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess

Week 6: Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy

Week 7: Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko (eliminated), and Jeannie Mai and Brando Armstrong (withdrew)

