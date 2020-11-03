Who won Star Baker on The Great British Bake Off tonight? This week’s top baker

The Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants tackled 80s week tonight, and for one contestant it proved to be their best week yet.

Despite the scorching hot temperatures in the Great British Bake Off tent, this contestant managed to keep their cool and rise to the top.

So, who won Star Baker this week? And who was sent packing?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who won Star Baker in week 7?

The contestants were pushed to their limits this week. With only the three challenges standing between them and the quarter finals, the competition was on.

For the Signature Challenge, each baker had to make six quiches with a filling of their choice.

The judges gave Lottie a thumbs up for her breakfast and beetroot and cheese quiches. Similarly, Marc impressed with his fish offering – although Prue thought the fillings were too similar.

Although Hermine‘s pastry was a little undercooked, Paul and Prue loved her flavours.

Next, the bakers were asked to make six, custard and jam, finger doughnuts for the Technical Challenge.

Although, Dave and Lottie both burnt theirs, Peter managed to bake his very well and came second place in the Technical.

Hermine just beat him to the first place position with her doughnuts, which were not only baked to perfection, but tasted pretty good, too.

As the Showstopper challenged approached, it looked like it could be out of Hermine and Peter to take the top spot.

But when it comes to Bake Off, you never know who is going to pull themselves out of a dark place and rise above it all.

Just like that, Dave came back with a bang, impressing with his tiramisu-style ice cream cake, while Marc also won the judges over with his bake.

Peter certainly wowed with his Christmas cake, with Prue declaring: “That is absolutely delicious!”

However, Paul found the cake to be “too solid” and in the end, The Great British Bake Off judges and hosts announced that Hermine was this week’s Star Baker.

Prue just couldn’t get enough of her mango, ice cream cake, calling it “beautiful” and “well-balanced”. Paul agreed, saying it was “simple, but highly effective!”

Well done, Hermine!

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.