Meet the cast of Industry, BBC Two’s banking drama

BBC Two and HBO’s latest drama Industry focuses on a group of young trainees at a prestigious London investment bank, and features an ensemble cast of relative newcomers.

Penned by Konrad Kay and Mickey Down, who have both spent time in the real world of international finance, the first episode (‘Induction’) is directed by Lena Dunham and follows the graduates through their job interviews and then a stressful, competitive first month, as they strive to make a lasting impression on their senior colleagues.

Here’s everything you need to know about Industry’s cast.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox

Myha’la Herrold plays Harper

BBC

Who is Harper? A highly talented graduate trainee from New York who lands a job at fictional London investment bank Pierpoint & Co. As first impressions go, she’s not great with small talk, but she’s whip smart and knows it.

Speaking at a press Q&A, Herrold said she “absolutely” didn’t understand Industry’s financial terms. “No [I didn’t understand them]. The short answer is absolutely not, no,” she said. “Yeah, when I first read the first script entirely, in the audition process, I think I had an early version of the first draft – I remember I was reading it in my apartment in Brooklyn. it was like mad late, I was in my bed in the dark reading this script, and I remember sweating bullets, I got to the end of episode four and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t really, really know what this means, but I know that it’s crazy’.”

Where have I seen Myha’la Herrold before? The newcomer is best known for playing Tami in Amazon original series Modern Love (an adaptation of the New York Times columns of the same name), and for the short The Tattooed Heart. She also played Dymond in the movie Premature.

David Jonsson plays Gus

BBC

Who is Gus? A graduate trainee, he went to both Eton and Oxford. In his job interview, he reveals his mother’s twin loves for Jesus and Margaret Thatcher, before quipping: “One of them is the reason we’re all here, and the other was a carpenter.”

He’s a friend and roommate of Robert’s, and also sits next to Hari at Pierpoint.

Where have I seen David Jonsson before? Jonsson played Isaac Turner in the drama Deep State, and Cromwell Ames in two episodes of ITV Inspector Morse prequel Endeavour.

Harry Lawtey plays Robert

BBC

Who is Robert? Another graduate trainee, Harry’s perceptions of the banking industry are stuck in the past, and he craves the attention of one particular “dinosaur” colleague.

Speaking during a press Q&A for Industry, co-creator Konrad Kay explained: “Me and Mickey [Down] were in the city you know almost seven or eight years ago, and obviously there’s been a lot of modernisation and bringing things up to what we might call better work practises in 2020, in line with the cultural movements we’ve seen up to now.

“But part of the story of season one is having characters who sit very much on either side of that divide, people who are very much stuck in the past, older characters who yearn of those days of flaming Ferraris – I mean, Harry [Lawtey]’s character Robert very much comes in expecting that to be the world.”

Where have I seen Harry Lawtey before? The actor played Maurice in The Letter to the King, and has previously had roles in Marcella, Casualty, and Chuggington.

Nabhaan Rizwan plays Hari

BBC

Who is Hari? A former state school student who has won a place on the Pierpoint placement scheme, Hari feels like a fish out of water, and resorts to sleeping at the office in order to make a good first impression and score points over his fellow trainees, Gus included.

Where have I seen Nabhaan Rizwan before? Rizwan played Sepoy Jondalar in the film 1917, and is known for his roles in Informer (as Raza Shar) and The Accident.

Marisa Abela plays Yasmine

BBC

Who is Yasmine? A new Pierpoint graduate working in Foreign Exchange Sales, her job interview reveals that she’s a people pleaser who craves verbal validation from her peers. In a bid to win over the hearts and minds of her senior colleagues, she begins buying everyone’s coffees and lunches.

Where have I seen Marisa Abela before? Abela starred in Man in a Box, and played Ellie Sutherland in the TV series Cobra.

Ruby Bentall plays Lucinda

BBC

Who is Lucinda? Gus and Hari’s mercurial, clever, and potty-mouthed line manager.

Where have I seen Ruby Bentall before? Viewers will likely recognise Bentall from several period dramas: she played Verity in the first four seasons of Poldark, and before that she starred in Lark Rise to Candleford. She also played Mary Bennett in Lost in Austen, and Hils in Jekyll & Hyde . Other projects have included Holly City, The Paradise, and Mr Turner.

Industry will air on BBC Two from Tuesday, 10th November at 9:15pm.