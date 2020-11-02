McDonald & Dodds unveils more guest stars for upcoming season 2

ITV has revealed another round of guest stars who’ll be appearing in McDonalds & Dodds‘ second series, including Doctor Who’s Natalie Gumede, My Mad Fat Diary’s Sharon Rooney and Cold Feet’s John Thomson.

Filming on the detective drama’s second series, starring Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins as the titular crime-solvers, is currently underway, with three feature-length episodes in production.

Episode two – We Need To Talk About Doreen – will star Sharon Rooney (Sherlock, No Offence) as Doreen, who’s travelled to Bath with a group for the weekend to celebrate her friend Angela’s (Joy McAvoy) birthday.

However, when the group bump into Bath Eagles Rugby Club’s new signing Dominique Aubert (Tomos Gwynfryn) and attend a party at the rugby club chairman Jimmy’s (John Thomson) home with Dominique’s agent Deborah (Natalie Gumede), the night ends in disaster as a party guest is found dead near a railway tunnel.

The episode also guest stars Liar’s Shelley Conn, Two Doors Down’s Joy McAvoy, Maya Coates and Kat Ronney, with James Murray (Chief Superintendent Houseman) and Jack Riddiford (DC Darren Craig) reprising their roles from the first series.

Earlier this year, ITV announced that Sanditon’s Lily Sacofsky would be joining the upcoming series as new detective DC Milena Pachiorkowski, while Rupert Graves (Sherlock), Martin Kemp (The Krays), Patsy Kensit (Absolute Beginners) and Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey) will be guest starring in the first episode of McDonald & Dodds series two.

The show, set in the city of Bath, follows recent transfer DCI McDonald and her unassuming partner DS Dodds as they form an unexpectedly effective crime solving partnership.

The first series of McDonald & Dodds is available to stream on BritBox. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.