Fans call for Strictly Come Dancing to make Anton Du Beke the fourth judge

Once again Strictly Come Dancing professional Anton Du Beke found himself taking an early shower as he and his celebrity partner, former politician Jacqui Smith, were voted off the BBC One dance competition first. But their exit prompted a viral rumour that the veteran dancer may return next weekend as the fourth judge.

Advertisement

Anton and Jacqui lost the dance-off with Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer and, to be fair, their performance of a samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones wasn’t even close to the standard of Karen and Jamie’s American Smooth.

Pointless co-host Richard Osman was among the first to suggest that Sunday night was not the last fans had seen of Anton in this series.

Anton will 100% be the fourth judge next week. #StrictlyComeDancing — Richard Osman (@richardosman) November 1, 2020

Osman was not alone in sharing this notion. Strictly Come Dancing fans felt that Anton at age 54 had the right credentials for the job.

One posted: “#Strictly here’s an idea – now Anton and Jacqui are out – let’s make Anton the fourth judge for the rest of the series !!!!!!”

Many in the audience felt that Anton (real name Tony Beak) was continually paired with an older contestant who had little hope of progressing against the younger, often professionally-trained performers.

It was true that in recent years the regular Strictly Come Dancing professional had been paired with Susannah Constantine (2018), Ruth Langsford (2017), Lesley Joseph (2016) and Judy Murray (2014), but he did almost win the Glitterball Trophy with EastEnders star Emma Barton in 2019.

To everyone on here complaining that Anton *always* gets paired with a certain kind of contestant, just a reminder that last year he reached the final with the lovely Emma Barton. #strictly #scd — Emma Bullimore (@EmmaBullimore) November 1, 2020

Anton was a “maddd talented dancer” who deserved more recognition, according to a fan.

petition for the next series of @bbcstrictly that anton gets a younger partner so his full potential can be shown, anton is a maddd talented dancer he deserves so much more recognition — faye???? (@wonderfaye) November 1, 2020

Mind you, some commented that an early exit wasn’t such a terrible outcome for the Strictly professional dancers.

Anton must have the best paid job on TV. Gets paid for a full series and only has to turn up for two weeks. Money for nowt. #Strictly — julie wright (@juliewright24) November 1, 2020

In the spirit of the modernised Strictly Come Dancing, comedian Justin Lee Collins has offered to be Anton’s same-sex partner so that he can “finally get his hands on that glitterball trophy” in 2021.

If Anton wants to finally get his hands on that glitterball trophy, I will partner him next year. #Strictly — Justin Lee Collins (@iam_jlc) November 1, 2020

Strictly Come Dancing will next screen on BBC One on Saturday 8th November at 7.25pm.

Strictly: It Takes Two screens on BBC Two each weeknight at 6.30pm.

Advertisement

While you’re waiting visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guide to new TV shows 2020 to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.