Former NFL star Jason Bell will return to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom for Week Two.

The athlete made history this year as the first American football player to grace the dance floor in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

And he certainly impressed the Strictly Come Dancing judges, as he performed the American Smooth to My Girl by The Temptations, with his professional dance partner Luba Mushtuk.

Jason received praise and encouragement, with Motsi Mabuse telling him: “From now on, I’m going to call you ‘Jason Joy’, because you spread the joy. I can feel it all through your face and through your movements.”

Shirley added: “I think you gave 100 per cent and I think most sports people hold back a little bit and you didn’t. Your footwork was absolutely fantastic.”

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances have been revealed for Week Two, and the pair will Salsa to Get Lucky by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.

So as we wait to see him in action again, here’s everything you need to know about Jason Bell.

Who is Jason Bell?

Age: 42

Instagram: @jasonbell33

Twitter: @JasonBell33

Job: Former NFL player and broadcaster

Partnered with: Luba Mushtuk

Jason Bell is best known for being a cornerback in the National Football League (NFL) for the Dallas Cowboys, the Houston Texans and the New York Giants.

He began his American football career in 2001, when he signed as an undrafted free agent to the Dallas Cowboys. He left the team in 2002 to join the Houston Texans, leading the team and receiving the Ed Block Courage Award at the end of that season.

In 2006, he moved to the New York Giants before retiring in 2008 after undergoing career-ending surgery the year before.

Since ending his football career, Bell has become a broadcaster and currently acts as an NFL pundit for BBC Sport alongside former New York Giants player Osi Umenyiora.

Bell shares a six-year-old daughter with Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle, to whom he was briefly engaged to. He has said he has been asking his ex Nadine for some Strictly tips.

Jason Bell’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week one: American Smooth (4 + 6 + 6) = 16

In week one, Jason and Luba placed seventh on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, which saw singer HRVY at the top following his vivacious Jive with dance partner Janette Manrara.

EastEnders star Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez weren’t far behind in second place.

While Motsi and Shirley praised his performance, Craig Revel Horwood wasn’t so impressed as he explained that while he welcomes couples taking risks on the dance floor, “sadly” it didn’t pay off for the pair this time.

In September, Jason addressed his participation in this year’s series in a statement, saying: “Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I’m so proud and humbled to be participating.”

“Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I’m a massive fan. My six-year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud.”

Delighted to be announced as a contestant on this year’s @bbcstrictly ???? See you on the dance floor ???? https://t.co/HnlUTm09ee — Jason Bell (@JasonBell33) September 1, 2020

Bell also announced the news on Instagram and Twitter, writing: “Delighted to be announced as a contestant on this year’s BBC Strictly. See you on the dance floor.”

