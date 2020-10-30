Graham Norton is back on our screens to provide a small slice of normality during lockdown, chatting to his socially-distanced celebrity guests both in the studio and via video link.

Now in its 28th series, The Graham Norton Show looks a bit different this year – with the BBC swapping the presenter’s big red sofa for armchairs, spaced two-minutes apart from one another in order to abide by COVID-19 regulations.

Meanwhile, the show’s audience has been slimmed down to just 100 people to keep everybody safe during the pandemic.

However, who is appearing on the show this week? And why?

Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show (October 30th).

Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

Joining Graham this week in the studio and remotely are Strictly Come Dancing contestant Bill Bailey, Britain’s Got Talent’s David Walliams, Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer, I’m Thinking of Ending Things’ Jessie Buckley and BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner.

Bailey is stopping by to plug his new book, The Remarkable Guide to Happiness, while Spencer will be chatting about her new film, an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

David Walliams will be on the show to discuss his new children’s book – WWII adventure Code Name Bananas, alongside Gardner, who is promoting his candid documentary, Being Frank: The Frank Gardner Story.

Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?

This week’s musical guest is Dermot Kennedy, who’ll be performing his current single – Giants.

Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?

For the first time since COVID-19 reached the UK, Graham Norton is returning to the red sofa in his BBC studio to film series 28.

Norton will be chatting to guests both in-studio and remotely to abide by social distancing requirements.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 23rd October 2020. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.