Meet Clara Amfo – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and BBC Radio 1 presenter

The Strictly Come Dancing live shows are well and truly upon us, and waltzing her way back onto the dance floor for Week Two is BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for the second week have been revealed, and Clara will be doing the Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Own Me by SAYGRACE, along with her professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec.

She was announced as part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up back in September and she made her debut on October 24th, finishing in a comfortable middle spot with 18 points on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

She’s up competing against EastEnders star Maisie Smith, former boxer Nicola Adams, The Wanted’s Max George and Made In Chelsea Star Jamie Laing.

Here’s everything you need to know about Clara Amfo.

Who is Clara Amfo?

Age: 36

Instagram: @claraamfo

Twitter: @claraamfo

Job: Radio DJ and television presenter

Partnered with: Aljaž Škorjanec

Best known for her 10am – 1pm show on BBC Radio 1, home of the Live Lounge, Clara is a radio DJ and television presenter.

Her credits as a television presenter include One World: Together at Home (BBC One), ITV2’s coverage of The BRIT Awards and the BBC’s coverage of Glastonbury Festival, Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and The Proms.

Clara is also the host of Sony Music and Spotify podcast This City, a part of the BAFTA TV Awards presenting team and a recurrent presence on the judging panel for the Mercury Prize.

And she’s no stranger to the red carpet either, having hosted European and world film premieres for Elton John’s Rocketman, The Crimes Of Grindelwald, Marvel’s Black Panther, Birds of Prey and The Royal European Premiere of Disney’s The Lion King.

She recently appeared on the September 2020 Activism Now cover of British Vogue, and was named as a contributing editor to Elle magazine.

Clara’s Strictly journey so far?

Scoreboard

Week one: Cha cha (5 + 6 + 7) = 18

Clara currently sits nicely in the middle of the Strictly leaderboard. But she’ll have to put in some extra work to knock YouTube star HRVY – who has 25 points – off the top.

The radio DJ previously admitted she’d “clap back” at the Strictly Come Dancing judges if she received criticism.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, she said: “There’s a messed up part of me that is lowkey looking forward to Craig Revel Horwood saying something shady to me..

“Because I feel like that makes the experience real,” she continued. “I can’t wait to just feel it.”

When asked whether she’d respond to the comments on the dance floor, Amfo said: “The thing is, I’ve been known to clap back when people are slick but at the same time, this is a competition.”

Clara’s Strictly signing was announced on Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James.

Speaking about the opportunity, the 36-year-old said: “As we know this year has been a real challenge and escapism through dancing is something I know we all enjoy, so to be taught by a pro and live a fantasy is something that I can’t wait to fully embrace, see you on the dance floor!”

The presenter also shared the news to her Twitter followers, reposting the announcement from the official Strictly Come Dancing page with the caption: “This is happening!”

Putting her own twist on Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion’s new song WAP, she then commented: “Waltzing A** Person.”

Clara previously revealed that she’d be honoured to join the highly coveted BBC One dance show.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, the presenter said: “It’s an amazing show and I’d be honoured if they asked me, I’m just a fan of the show.”

“I’ve got friends who’ve done it – Dev [Griffin] from Radio 1 did it and he was robbed. It’s such an amazing show but I’m just a fan.”

During the last series, Clara got a chance to peak behind-the-scenes, and she said it was “really interesting.”

She added: “It’s like Formula One how they do it backstage. There’s a team rushing in and out and it becomes like one world to another. But I’m just a fangirl.”

Now, she’ll get a chance to experience it all for herself!

Strictly Come Dancing live shows starts on BBC One on October 24th at 7:25pm.