Meet Caroline Quentin – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and Men Behaving Badly star

When Strictly Come Dancing 2020 officially kicked off the live shows on October 24th, fans were lucky enough to have Caroline Quentin taking to the dance floor with her professional partner Johannes Radebe.

The actress wowed the Strictly Come Dancing judges and viewers at home with her American Smooth to 9 to 5 (Morning Train) by Sheena Easton, scoring an impressive 21 points.

Caroline managed to secure joint third place with Nicola Adams and Ranvir Singh.

And for Week Two, she’s not holding back. The Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances have been revealed, and she will be doing the Paso Doble to El Gato Montes by Ramone Cortez.

Caroline promises a “cross and sexy” routine, saying during an interview on BBC’s It Takes Two: “It’s proper hot, isn’t it?”

She added: “It’s really sexy, very fierce. You can either play it two ways: you can either play it slightly grumpy and annoyed or really go for cross and sexy! I’m going to go for cross and sexy, I think.”

So as we wait for Caroline’s fiery performance, here’s everything you need to know about her.

Who is Caroline Quentin?

Age: 60

Instagram: @quentyquestions

Job: Actress and broadcaster

Partnered with: Johannes Radebe

Caroline Quentin shot to fame on the cult favourite British sitcom Men Behaving Badly, starring opposite Martin Clunes and Neil Morrissey.

She jumped into another leading comedy role in 1998’s Kiss Me Kate, which ran for three series, before moving into more dramatic roles with crime drama Blue Murder and ITV’s Life Begins.

More recently, she fronted short-lived sitcom Life of Riley and appeared in literary drama Dickensian, while also presenting factual programmes such as The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes and Walks with My Dog.

Earlier this year, Quentin had a guest role in BBC comedy The Other One and competed in Channel 4’s Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, losing out on star baker to Queer Eye star Tan France.

Caroline Quentin’s Strictly journey so far

Scoreboard

Week one: American Smooth (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

Following her debut performance, Caroline received a rapturous response from the audience and judges, with Motsi Mabuse crowing her a “dancing queen”.

“I saw a dancing queen!” Motsi exclaimed after their understated performance. “I have to say Caroline – attention to detail. You taking up that frame was, for me, a delight. I want to say thank you, thank you to you.”

Craig Revel Horwood called their routine “graceful” and “elegant”, and concluded that he “loved it”.

Shirley Ballas added that Caroline and Johannes were going to “bring a lot of joy to millions of people”, before describing Caroline’s timing as “exquisite”, which saw the star visibly overwhelmed with emotion.

Ahead of her big Strictly debut, former Men Behaving Badly star Caroline Quentin received some advice from Strictly Come Dancing 2017 finalist Debbie McGee.

“I spoke to her the other day and she said, ‘Do some cardio. You’ll never know days like it.’ So, I’m doing the ‘Couch to 5K’ running programme,” she told Radio Times. “But obviously I can’t keep up with Johannes because he’s a machine.”

Caroline joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up back in September. Following news of her involvement in this year’s series, Quentin said that she’s “thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be taking part” in Strictly Come Dancing.

Quentin revealed that she has some dance and tap experience, as well as studying ballet between the age of three and 12, but she isn’t confident it will give her an advantage.

She added: “I do remember what I learnt, but my knees are 50 years older!”

Strictly Come Dancing is on BBC One on Saturdays at 7:10pm and Sundays at 7:15pm. You can find the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up here.