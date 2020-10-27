You won’t want to miss these exclusive shows on Acorn TV

There’s a whole world of entertainment out there, and with Acorn TV, you can access unmissable crime and mystery dramas whenever you feel like it. Bursting with acclaimed shows from around the globe, the easy-to-use streaming service lets you enjoy a range of world-class TV on all your favourite devices.

Discover unbeatable Acorn Original Series like the colourful crime drama Queens of Mystery where one young policewoman’s investigations are both aided – and interrupted –by her three crime-writing aunts; Dead Still, a Victorian-set murder mystery in which a photographer of the deceased turns detective; The Sounds, a compelling crime thriller which twists and turns its way to a stunning conclusion; and The South Westerlies set on the coast of Ireland where a future wind farm is dividing the town and secrets are proving difficult to keep.

Alongside their Originals, Acorn TV brings you brand new international shows, from the French crime series featuring charming pathologist Balthazar; through to the courtroom comic drama series from Australia, Newton’s Law; and the gripping murder mystery with a supernatural twist, One Lane Bridge from New Zealand.

You’ll also find award-winning British dramas like Foyle’s War and Glenda Jackson giving a BAFTA-winning performance in Elizabeth is Missing; star-studded Agatha Christie dramas including The ABC Murders with John Malkovich and Partners in Crime starring David Walliams and Jessica Raine. Then there’s compelling anthology series Accused, which delves deep into the true nature of guilt with a stellar British cast including Olivia Colman, Sean Bean and Naomie Harris, while London’s elite murder squad tackles its worst crimes in the gritty, contemporary London Kills, starring Hugo Speer and Sharon Small.

And when you’ve caught up on all your favourites, you can discover new ones with the fresh releases that land on the service every single week.

Whatever you choose to watch, you’ll get to enjoy exciting and award-winning drama and edge-of-your-seat viewing without interruption, as the service is completely advert free. And with Acorn TV’s free trial, your first 30 days won’t cost you a penny . After that, it’s just £4.99 a month, with no contract obligations.

Ready to kick off your free trial and be entertained? Here are some top picks to get you started…

One Lane Bridge

Now available on Acorn TV, this supernatural murder mystery follows young and ambitious Māori detective Ariki Davis, who arrives in Queenstown with high hopes for his future. When a local legend is found dead at the bottom of the infamous One Lane Bridge, he joins forces with respected stalwart Detective Senior Sergeant Stephen Tremaine to solve the case – but when a spiritual gift Ariki hasn’t experienced since his youth reawakens, it threatens to endanger the case, his career and his life.

Watch now

The South Westerlies

Loves and lives collide when a small Irish town is earmarked for an offshore wind farm. Tasked by her company to go undercover and quell local objections, Kate Ryan’s eco-battle faces an unlikely obstacle when the past catches up with her and old friends present new challenges. Orla Brady (American Horror Story, Mistresses), Eileen Walsh (Catastrophe) and Patrick Bergin (Sleeping with the Enemy) lead an ensemble cast in this Irish comedy-drama that’s available from 9 November.

Watch trailer

Dead Still

Set in Victorian Ireland, Brock Blennerhasset (Michael Smiley) makes a living out of photographing the dead, but when a series of chilling murders threatens to smear his reputation, a dogged detective drags him into an investigation of Dublin’s criminal underbelly. This is a wonderfully offbeat comic series that not only seamlessly blends murder mystery with dark humour, but also offers a fascinating insight into the historical period of post-mortem portraiture.

Watch now

The Sounds

Worn down by the oppressive influence of his family, Tom Cabbot and his wife Maggie escape to New Zealand’s idyllic Marlborough Sounds to start afresh. But when Tom disappears just days after they start their new business together, it becomes clear that their new paradise is far from perfect, and it’s only a matter of time before buried secrets rear their ugly heads. The complete series is now available to watch on Acorn TV.

Watch now

Queens of Mystery

This contemporary murder-mystery series might be set in the glorious Kent countryside, but the events that take place are from idyllic, as perennially single Detective Sergeant Matilda Stone gets to work solving a string of ‘whodunit’ murders with the help of her three crime-writing aunts. An Acorn TV exclusive starring Olivia Vinnall (The Woman in White), Julie Graham (Shetland), Siobhan Redmond (Unforgotten) and Sarah Woodward (The Pale Horse).

Watch now

For more information, visit www.acorn.tv

