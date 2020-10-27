When is The Undoing on TV? Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman’s new drama release date

Star-studded new drama series The Undoing is officially underway on Sky Atlantic, with many viewers already puzzling over what the truth behind this murder mystery could be.

Nicole Kidman plays Grace Fraser, a relationship therapist who is left shellshocked by her longtime husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant), when accusations suggest he could be the culprit behind a brutal murder.

It sets off an unnerving series of events, which sees the luxurious life of the Frasers crumble before their very eyes, as their family life implodes at the centre of a media frenzy.

Grant told Digital Spy that the series challenged him in a unique way with its hard-hitting storyline: “There was quite a lot of heavy, emotional stuff for me to do around family in this series, and I’m not sure I’ve ever had to do that in quite the same way before.

“And it did help enormously now that I have a wife and kids that I love and was separated from when I was shooting, so it was quite raw some of that for me.”

In our The Undoing review, RadioTimes.com praised the show for being a competently made and engaging drama, but questioned whether more experimental creative choices should have been made.

Fans of Big Little Lies may be won over, as the show shares a head writer in David E Kelley, as well as boasting a stellar supporting cast including Donald Sutherland, Noah Jupe, Edgar Ramirez and Noma Dumezweni.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Undoing.

When is The Undoing on TV?

The six-part limited series will begin airing in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV on Monday 26th October, just 24 hours after its debut in the US on HBO and HBO Max.

How to watch The Undoing in the UK

In order to watch The Undoing and other top dramas from HBO in the UK, you’ll need a subscription to either Sky or NOW TV.

Head over to Sky’s website to find out more about the TV packages they currently offer, or sign up for a NOW TV Entertainment Pass for £9.99 per month.

The Undoing will be available to stream on NOW TV until 30th December 2020.

What is The Undoing about?

Nicole Kidman plays Grace Fraser, who has a successful career as a therapist and lives in New York with her husband Jonathan (Hugh Grant) and their young son.

The family seem to have the perfect life. Jonathan is an oncologist and devoted father, while their son attends one of the top schools in the city. Then all of a sudden Grace’s life implodes as her husband disappears and questions are raised about his true identity.

Sky says: “Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and herself.”

The drama is based on the novel You Should Have Known, by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Kidman reunites with Big Little Lies creator David E Kelley, who is on-board as writer and showrunner for The Undoing; he’s joined by Susanne Bier as the director.

In September, the official trailer revealed that the inciting moment comes when a mother is bludgeoned to death – with the suggestion that Jonathan (Grant) is somehow connected.

Grant has already teased the “creepy” inspiration he used to prepare for the role of the “smooth” oncologist, expressing his distrust of doctors’ bedside manners.

“That sort of smooth and marvellous way a doctor approaches a patient, relaxed and calming and smooth and elegant, and in a way, too good to be true. A saviour. I’ve always found that creepy,” he laughed.

How many episodes of The Undoing are there?

The Undoing consists of six hour-long episodes in total, which adapt the thriller novel You Should Have Known by author Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Episodes will be released weekly on Monday nights, with the series scheduled to conclude in early December.

The Undoing cast

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant play successful couple Grace and Jonathan Fraser, whose lives are turned upside down when a violent death sets off a horrific chain of revelations.

Édgar Ramirez (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) portrays Detective Joe Mendoza, while A Quiet Place’s Noah Jupe plays Grace and Jonathan’s son Henry.

The Undoing cast also features a range of seasoned actors, including Donald Sutherland (Citizen X, The Hunger Games), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Mary Queen of Scots), Lila Rabe (American Horror Story), Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns), Fala Chen and Sofie Gråbøl (The Killing).

The Undoing reviews

In a four-star review, RadioTimes.com called The Undoing an entertaining watch, but criticised it for not making more experimental creative decisions.

The casting of Hollywood A-listers Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant proved somewhat distracting, as neither actor was able to fully disappear into their roles.

Fortunately, thanks to a sturdy script and an intriguing murder mystery, The Undoing is able to succeed regardless, although crime drama fans will be all too familiar with its simple structure.

Generally, reviews for The Undoing have been positive, but some critics have taken issue with its slow pace and lack of thought-provoking themes.

Some viewers on Twitter have been captivated by the mystery straight off the bat.

Is there a trailer for The Undoing?

The official trailer For The Undoing was released in September, and revealed the catalyst for the series: the gruesome murder of a fourth-grade mother by bludgeoning.

Following her death, the central couple are quickly surrounded by paparazzi and involved with the police and lawyers, although it’s not clear how they’re connected to the woman’s murder.

HBO released The Undoing’s first teaser trailer back in March, with Nicole Kidman’s character Grace talking about her “idea of the perfect life”, which then begins to crumble after a horrific event takes place – the nature of which wasn’t yet revealed.

In August, HBO released another mysterious teaser. “It’s what rich, entitled people do when threatened,” Noma Dumezweni’s character is heard saying. “They conceal the ugly truths to protect themselves and they think they can get away with it.”

A further teaser, titled ‘The Thrill’, was released during this year’s remote Emmys, during which Kidman’s character speaks about the “the thrill of adultery” – suggesting she may be speaking from experience.

The Undoing will premiere on HBO in the US on Sunday 25th October, and on Sky Atlantic in the UK on Monday 26th October – check out what else is on with our TV Guide.