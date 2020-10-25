Accessibility Links

Adele spoofs reality dating shows in SNL sketch

Adele took part on The Bachelor in a skit which saw her breaking into song, and heading off to Love Island instead.

Adele Saturday Night Live

Adele made a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live last night, 12 years after she made her debut on NBC’s long-running comedy show.

The 32-year-old singer co-hosted the episode and took part in several skits, including one in which she played herself competing for love on The Bachelor – and she couldn’t resist breaking into her catalogue of hit songs.

“I’m here because I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life – first at 19 and then, sort of famously, at 21 and then, even more famously, at 25,” she explained, referencing the titles of her first three albums.

The sketch saw her getting rejected in various dating scenarios, and interrupting filming by bursting into hits such as Hello, Rolling In The Deep, and Set Fire to the Rain, annoying her fellow contestants, with one advising her that they were only 10 minutes into the first episode of the series, so she should “pace herself emotionally”.

At the end of the sketch, she walked off set singing Someone Like You and joked, “Catch me next week on Love Island!”

Adele revealed at the start of the show that she was “too scared” to sing and host SNL at the same time, telling the audience, “I’d rather just put on some wigs, have a glass of wine or six and see what happens.”
https://twitter.com/queenadeleslays/status/1320256744585633792
The star also said she was “absolutely thrilled” to be part of the show that “broke my career in America, 12 long years ago”.

“You see I was the musical guest back in 2008 when Sarah Palin came on with Tina Fey,” she recalled, “so obviously a few million people tuned in to watch it. And well, the rest is now history.”

Adele – co-presenting with H.E.R and Kate McKinnon – dedicated the episode to all of the frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic, some of whom had been invited to the socially-distanced audience in New York.

