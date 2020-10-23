Channel 4 has announced Stath Lets Flats will return for a third season, news that delighted lead character Stath: “Thank you so truly for this energetically and development news”.

Season two of the sitcom set in a lettings agency in north London won three BAFTA TV Awards at the virtual event in July: Best Male Actor in a comedy, for star Jamie Demetriou, Best Writer of a Comedy, also for Jamie, and the programme itself won the award for Best Scripted Comedy.

Demetriou (Stath) commented: “This is lovely. I love Channel 4. Thanks so much for having us back for a series three. Sorry the title is still hard to say. Love Jamie Demetriou from Stalph Les Flav”.

Stath (Demetriou) said: “Thank you so truly for this energetically and development news. I never seen something on Channel For (4) in my life, but someone told me they done a programme about people being embarrassed about their body. Which is a shame. I’m proud of my body, even though my eyebrow is a bit too wide and I’m panickin’ it’s joinin’ to my head hair.”

Also back for season three will be Demetriou’s sister, Natasia (What We Do In The Shadows), Al Roberts (King Gary), Christos Stergioglou (Dogtooth), Katy Wix (Ghosts), Kiell-Smith-Bynoe (Ghosts) and Ellie White (The Other One).

The new six-part season will pick up from the cliff-hanger ending of series two, as idiotic letting agent Stath is faced with rescuing the family business, Michael & Eagle, and his relationship with Katia, while expecting his first child by Carole.

Meanwhile his sister, Sophie, and best friend, Al, deal with the fallout of finally declaring their feelings for each other.

Will Stath finally get one up on the posh, coked-up estate agents next door or is he destined to be the victim of his own complete incompetence?

Ash Atalla, managing director of the show’s production company Roughcut TV, said: “So happy to be back making Stath 3 with the team after their stunning BAFTA success. As long as things continue to go well, I’m right behind them.”

It’s not yet clear when Stath Lets Flats season three will screen.

