Meet Max George – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant and former The Wanted member

Remember Jay McGuiness? The Wanted frontman who became Strictly Come Dancing champ in 2015? Well, his bandmate Max George is now hoping to lift the Glitterball Trophy.

However, the singer-songwriter is already facing a hurdle following McGuiness into the Strictly Come Dancing winners Hall of Fame. During a training session, 32-year-old Max picked up a wrist injury and is currently wearing a cast.

Fortunately, it appears that Max only suffered a sprain, which he is now recovering from. Plus, he’s set only to perform a tango with Dianne Buswell (one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals) this weekend, a dance rarely requiring any lifts.

Singer and actor Max was announced as part of the Strictly Come Dancing line-up back in September, revealing he’s hoping not to get any of Craig Revel Horwood’s ‘harsh judging’.

Here’s everything you need to know about Max George.

Who is Max George?

Age: 31

Instagram: @maxgeorge

Twitter: @MaxGeorge

Job: Singer/songwriter, formerly of The Wanted

Partnered with: Dianne Buswell

Max is a singer-songwriter best known as one of the members of the popular boy band The Wanted, who were active from 2009 to 2014.

With the band, he scored two UK number one hits with All Time Low and Glad You Came while the group also made the top 10 in the UK Singles Chart on a further eight occasions.

Since the band went on indefinite hiatus six years ago, Max has embarked on a solo career – releasing his first single Barcelona in 2018. He has also done some acting work including appearing in a recurring role as Clint on Glee.

Max is no stranger to reality TV: before he found fame as a member of The Wanted he had appeared in the third series of The X Factor in 2006 as part of the boy band Avenue.

The band sailed through their audition and also made it past boot camp and judges’ houses, only to be disqualified from the show before the live finals as they were already signed to a record label.

He’ll be hoping his second major reality TV appearance doesn’t end so abruptly!

What has Max George said about Strictly?

On being confirmed as part of this year’s line-up, Max said he was excited and made a reference to his former bandmate’s time on the show.

“Buzzing to be on Strictly this year,” he said. “Not really one for the dance floor, but I take a lot of comfort in the fact that Jay McGuiness set The Wanted’s bar so low…”

Meanwhile, Max’s gran recorded a short message for him after hearing of his participation which was played in full on The One Show, with Max claiming on Twitter that it had made his year.

This made my year.. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/QLlnMPWik4 — Max George (@MaxGeorge) September 1, 2020

