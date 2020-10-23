They’ve dominated the charts with their own hits, and now Little Mix want to do the same for another group with their new BBC One show The Search.

The girl band, who were put together on the X Factor back in 2011, are now looking for the next big thing using their experience and connection to coach six groups to become global superstars.

The series kicked off September 26th, and we’ve now been introduced to all the groups in the line-up.

We were meant to see the girls back on screen on October 17th, but sadly the live shows were postponed after a crew member contracted coronavirus.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson have since confirmed they’ve tested negative for COVID-19, and will be back on air on the 24th.

However, Jade will appear on the show via video link due to self-isolation.

Here’s everything you need to know about Little Mix’s new show.

When is Little Mix: The Search on TV?

The live shows will kick off on Saturday 24th October 6.10pm.

While Jesy, Perrie and Leigh-Ann will be present in the studio, Jade will appear via video link as she’s self-isolating.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the production team wrote: “Jade has to self-isolate this week and will therefore be carrying out her role as Mentor on ‘Little Mix The Search’ from home.”

“For this Saturday’s show, Jade will participate via video link, continuing to mentor alongside Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie.”

If you listen closely you can hear the sound of Girl Vocal harmonising ???? See you Saturday at 6:10pm on @BBCOne + @BBCiPlayer for #LittleMixTheSearch pic.twitter.com/mexp03VJPT — Little Mix The Search (@LMTheSearch) October 22, 2020

We know the series will be seven episodes long and will see the pop superstars on the hunt for single members to form a group – just as they did on The X Factor all those years ago.

Filming did take place in January 2020, as confirmed by Jesy Nelson when she spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com following her NTAs win for her documentary, Odd One Out.

Who is the host of Little Mix: The Search?

Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Ramsey is the the host of the new show.

Chris hails from South Shields, the same North East town as band members Jade and Perrie.

And he’ll now be teaming up with his fellow Northerners, as well as Jesy and Leigh-Anne for the BBC show.

The group announced the news on their official Twitter page, as they shared a promo shot with the caption: “Beyond excited to announce @IAmChrisRamsey as the host of @LMTheSearch… South Shields takeover on @BBCOne.”

Chris has a successful podcast with his wife, Rosie, called S***ged, Married, Annoyed, and the pair will be releasing a book based on the series in 2020.

What is Little Mix: The Search about?

The best-selling girl band, made up of Perrie Edwards Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, will be putting down the microphone to become mentors to a new wave of talent, in a bid to find a new boy, girl or mixed-sex band.

Successful singers who are chosen to join the new bands will live together and gain access to the team that made Little Mix international best-selling performers, including vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

The band which is deemed the overall winners scoop the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to support Little Mix on their 2020 summer tour.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Perrie said: “We can’t wait for everyone to finally see what we’ve been working on because it’s so good! This show is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

Jade added: “The auditions were great fun to film. So much talent auditioned for the show that it was genuinely tough to decide who should go through. There are lots of twists and turns.”

Who are the contestants on Little Mix: The Search?

Here’s who has been confirmed so far:

Boy band

Mixed

Rosie Mac

Melina Halpin

Liam McHugh

Jordan Smithy

Girl vocal group

Mya-Louise Smith

Tamara

Shanice

Esther Durin

Tyler Lewis

Vocal and instrument group

Jacob Fowler

Matthew Nolan – Patrick Ralphson – Jacob Fowler – Matthew Nolan

Girl Dance Group