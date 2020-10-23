Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?
It’s going to take more than a global pandemic to stop Graham Norton. The legendary talk show is back for a (socially-distanced) 28th series, featuring a roster of A-star talent.
While The Graham Norton Show is moving back into the studio, viewers can still expect some major changes from previous series. Most notably, guests will either have to leave a considerable gap between each other on the red sofa, or simply appear by video link.
But who exactly will appear on the show this week? And what will they be talking about?
Glad you asked. Here’s everything you need to know about this week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show (October 23th).
Joining Graham this week in the studio and remotely are music legend Bruce Springsteen, actor Matthew McConaughey, Hollywood superstar Kristin Scott Thomas, actor and comedian Stephen Mangan, and comedian Mawaan Rizwan.
Matthew McConaughey will be stopping by to chat about new memoir Greenlights.
Meanwhile, Springsteen will join Graham from New York to chat over his new album (and documentary) Letter to You.
Scott Thomas will feature to promote TV adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s Rebecca, while Mangan will speak about fronting Portrait Artist of the Year, and Rizwan new series Two Weeks to Live.
THIS WEEK! Join @springsteen, @McConaughey, @StephenMangan, @MawaanR, AND @samsmith ! Friday at 10:45pm on @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/UwzLDn6uzO
— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) October 21, 2020
Who is the music act on The Graham Norton Show this week?
This week’s music will be provided by Sam Smith, who’ll perform his current single Diamonds.
Is Graham Norton in the BBC studio?
For the first time since COVID-19 reached the UK, Graham Norton is returning to the red sofa in his BBC studio to film series 28.
Norton will be chatting to guests both in-studio and remotely to abide by social distancing requirements.
The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC One at 10:45pm on Friday 23rd October 2020.