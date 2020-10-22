When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 out?

With the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK having aired almost a year ago, we’re in desperate need of some charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in these dark times.

Thankfully, Drag Race UK series two is on its way – with filming set to resume in a fortnight, according to regular judge Alan Carr, with a new cohort of queens hoping to be Great Britain’s next drag superstar.

Here’s everything we know about Drag Race UK so far, when it’s likely to return to our screens and who’ll be guest judging (hint: she’s no stranger to a clerical collar).

When will RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 arrive on BBC Three?

The BBC has not yet confirmed when Drag Race UK will be back on our screens, but we know filming on series two had begun back in March before production was interrupted by COVID-19.

Thankfully, it looks as though shooting is set to resume very soon after regular judge Alan Carr told Christine Lampard on Lorraine yesterday: “I’m filming that in a fortnight’s time, so that will be nice to just get that finished.”

“It’s also good for some of the drag queens who maybe their sewing wasn’t that good – because in lockdown, if they’ve got any sense, they’d be on that sewing machine, with that pedal down! No excuse.”

So fingers crossed, we’ll be seeing RuPaul and the gang back on TV soon.

Who are the contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2?

The BBC has not yet announced which contestants will be competing on the second season of Drag Race UK, however Alan Carr recently revealed to RadioTimes.com and other press that the number of applicants received by the show doubled this year.

Speaking about how the upcoming series is going to be bigger and better than the first, Carr said: “Michelle Visage has had double the applicants this year so I think it’s going to go up!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2 judges

While Drag Race has been keeping details under wraps, we know that Michelle Visage will be returning for season two, as will Alan Carr, who recently spoke about resuming filming on Lorraine.

As for the series’ guest judges, The Vicar of Dibley’s Dawn French let slip on Wednesday 21st October that she’s set to make an appearance on the show, telling Jessie Ware’s podcast Table Manners: “They did originally ask me to be a full-time judge, but I couldn’t – I don’t live in London. But I am going to be a guest judge in a couple of weeks.”

Who won last year’s series?

Drag Race UK’s debut series was won by The Vivienne, who beat Divina de Campo and Baga Chipz for the crown.