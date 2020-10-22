What time is the coronavirus briefing today? How to watch Boris Johnson’s latest announcement

Last updated: 22nd October

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be delivering another coronavirus update today, following Sunak’s announcement of the three extra support measures for businesses in Tier 2.

The support measures, which aim to help workers and businesses through the winter months, will give cash grants of up to £2,100 a month to firms in Tier 2.

This announcement comes just days after Manchester was moved into Tier 3, the highest level of lockdown, amid Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham voicing concerns about the financial impact on the region.

Today’s briefing could also address Nottinghamshire and West Yorkshire’s move into Tier 3, for which talks are currently underway, according to Sky News.

Coronavirus updates now happen on an ad hoc basis, however, earlier in the year, they were a regular part of the television schedule when lockdown first began.

Read on for everything you need to know about today’s coronavirus briefing.

When is the coronavirus briefing time today?

The Prime Minister will address the nation this afternoon at 3:45pm, relaying the latest COVID-19 information and restrictions to the general public.

Until the end of June, the government had been holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but in the time since it has only been addressing the public when there has been significant new information to report.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing today?

The update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One. You can also tune into BBC One live via BBC iPlayer.

The daily briefings have been broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel in the past, while the BBC also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that featured the daily briefing.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s address will be led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He’ll be joined by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak and UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

Today’s briefing is likely to address the three extra support measures for businesses announced by Rishi Sunak today in the House of Commons, which will see cash grants of up to £2,100 a month given to firms in Tier 2 areas.

The support measures follow tense discussions between the Prime Minister and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham, who was concerned about his city moving into Tier 3 without financial help from the government.

Burnham accepted his city’s move into Tier 3 before the midday deadline set for him by Johnson on 20th October, however talks are now underway to place Nottinghamshire and West Yorkshire under the same tier due to rising infections in the areas.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Yes, the Prime Minister will lead today’s briefing.

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his case of coronavirus. However, other senior ministers have stepped in for him on numerous occasions.

Other ministers that have led briefings in the past include Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

